Few days after swearing-in: Soludo suspends TC chairman over wife’s death

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State government has suspended the newly appointed Transition Ccommittee Chairman, TCC of Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Mbazulike Iloka over circumstances leading to the death of his wife, Mrs Chidiebere IIoka.

This is coming barely few days after Iloka was sworn in as TC chairman on August 2, 2022.

A letter of suspension signed by the Chairman, Local Government, Chieftaincy matters, Hon Tonycollins Nwabunwanne and made available to journalists in Awka read:

“Following the sad and sudden death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere I like on 7th of August, 2022, there has been a massive public outcry over the circumstances leading to the cause of her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigation, it has become imperative that you should step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and hand over the affairs of the local government to the head, Local government administration, not later than 12th August, 2022, until further notice.”