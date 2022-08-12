Champion Newspapers Limited
Katsina APC Guber: Radda picks Jobe as running mate

People & Power
By Editor
BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina
The Katsina State All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Dikko Radda, has picked Faruk Lawal Jobe, the state commissioner for budget, as his new running mate.
This followed the voluntary withdrawal of Alhaji Aliyu Musawa, former running mate of Dr. Radda.
A press statement by the chairman, Gwagware Media Organization, Ahmed Abdulkadir, said Alhaji Musawa withdrew voluntarily from the race after wide consultation with relevant stakeholders.
Recall that Jobe, who hails from Katsina South Senatorial District, also contested for the APC ticket but lost to Dr. Radda at the primary election.
