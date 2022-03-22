OAU Vice-chancellorship: Ife Indigenes armed with charms lock campus gates, assault staff, students

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Some indigenes of Ile-Ife, Osun State on Monday stormed Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with charms and other fetish objects, having locked the gates chanting incantations and performing rituals in the school premises.

The armed protesters expressed displeasure over the appointment of a non Ile-Ife indigene as OAU Vice-chancellor and are bent on forcefully installing an Ile-Ife indigene as the VC.

Their protests started last Thursday, 17th March, 2022 shortly after the University Governing Council, led by its Chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, announced a professor of Agricultural Economics, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamise, as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The protesters, who initially blocked the main gate of the University on the first day and threatened staff and students to stay away from campus, became very violent the second day as they beat up workers, particularly the staff of the Security Unit, and vandalized their office at the Main Gate. Some of the security staff had to be taken to the University’s Health Centre for treatment.

On Monday, things took more dangerous dimensions as the indigenes beat up some OAU students who they met at the gate, blocked the two major gates as early as 6: 00 am, coming into the campus with charms, and other fetish items. They assembled at the motion ground of the University Secretariat, dressed in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board shortlisted sixteen (16) candidates for the interaction for the post of Vice-Chancellor and the

candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the Selection Board.

“The score sheets of each Assessor for individual candidates were dropped into an envelope and sealed, with the signature of the Chairman of Council on each one.

“At the end of the interaction, the sealed envelopes were opened one after the other and announced to all the members. The score sheets were thereafter passed around for sighting. Then, the scores of the candidates were collated with Microsoft Excel and ranked from the highest to the lowest. The candidate with the highest score was eventually announced as the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no member of the Board had foreknowledge of each candidate’s score before the final collation at the end of the interaction.

“The University is aware of the false presentation of the alphabetical arrangement of the applicants as the authentic list of applicants’ performance where unfounded allegations have been made of changing the “leading” candidate.

“The University hereby affirms that due processes were followed and merit was the basis for the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor,” it read.

The Institution Management called on the leadership of Ile-Ife to call the protesters to order so that the cordial relationship, which has been in existence, between the University and the Ile-Ife communities will not jeopardised.

