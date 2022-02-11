Nyanya market plight: FCTA  call on traders of fairly used clothes to locate an organised section.

…as Bello, Ramatu woos traders traders to vote APC

Favour Ishember , ABUJA

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has call on dealers of fairly used clothes, otherwise known as okrika, to have a good section in the popular Nyanya market to factor in properly as the market is being developed

The Senior Special Assistance on Monitoring, Inspection and Evaluation to FCT Minister, Comrade Ikharo Attah, made the call when he played host to Great United Okirika Traders Association who came to felicitate with him on his appointment.

like what we have in Garki model market, Attah said it is very cardinal traders on fearly used clothes already have a place nobody will say any taskforce is

disturbing them on the road.

His words; “COVID-19 has affected all our businesses and of the truth that we have been able to pull through Covid-19. We thank God we have been able to engage and I think we need to engage more. And if you observe what you requested for and I think you need to have a good section for those who deal on second hand cloths and second hand items particularly as the market is being developed to factor you in. It is very cardinal like in Garki model market you already have a place nobody will say any taskforce is disturbing them on the road.

Your place is strategic and the busiest, we are hopeful that you have a similar section on Nyanya market. We have spoken to the developer and we are hopeful that when the place is fully developed, we will start a deeper engagement, there might be a redesign . “They can even carve out a place whereby you know you can trade within Nyanya. Research have shown that, you are the busiest in the market. I commend you for leaving the road corridors. But Minister came to the market to see things for himself and allowed you to stay. You people have been following up on your boundaries and I am very happy about this and am impressed. We are going to engage the developer next week. But everyday market is factored in by the developer, that daily market will have to move”.

Meanwhile, With just two days to the February 12th Area Councils Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , The Administration wooed Abuja Traders to cast their votes for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This, according to them, will ensure seamless governance from the Federal to the grassroot levels and dividence of democracy will be enjoyed by all.

“But those of us in politics, we know without politics there won’t be government, we want all stakeholders to vote our party, APC, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello,and the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has always asked us to beg all stakeholders to vote for our party candidates, because if we are not in power we are no where, the Ministers have appealed to all traders to vote APC in the forthcoming Area Council election”.

“FCT Minister Malam Mohammad Musa Bello is committed to the development of Abuja, he may not talk or shout about it but if you drive round the city, you will see construction works going on at Deeper life junction, Power house junction, Wuye bridge among many others”, he added.

In his response, the Chairman, Great United Okirika Traders Association, Mr Christian Kalu said, they are enjoying the market today because they complied to the directives given to them.

He,however, appealed to FCT administration to factor in Okirika traders into the new market design.