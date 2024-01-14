Nwanebu urges Ikeduru people to participate in Uzodinma’s 2nd term inauguration ceremony tomorrow

The Sole Administrator, Very Rev. Dr. Chidi-Ndubisi Nwanebu JP has specially requested Ndi-Ikeduru to turn out en-mass to participate in the 2nd term inauguration ceremony of our dear Governor, H.E Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Monday 15th January 2023.

This was stated in a press statement Signed by Comr. Noble Ewurum ,Chief Press Secretary to the Sole Administrator

According to him ,He wishes to use this medium to remind Ndi-Ikeduru of their overwhelming show of support which cumulated into unprecedented votes of over 22,000 in the November 11 2023 guber election which placed us in 1st position in Owerri zone and 8th position in the entire Imo.

Having performed excellently well during the election, it is expected that we should be part of this historic event as our dear Governor takes his new oath of office.