Anglican Church bestows ‘Defender of faith’ award on Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been honoured with the defender of faith and life encourager award by the Sapele Diocese of the Anglican Communion.

The award was presented to Governor Oborevwori at the 15th anniversary celebration of the Diocese of Sapele (Anglican Communion) and Investiture of Knights and Ladies at Christ Church Pro-Cathedral, Sapele on Sunday.

Governor Oborevwori who took the old testament lesson at the service with theme “Exceeding Grace” congratulated Bishop Erifeta and the entire Sapele Diocese on their 15th anniversary.

While congratulating the newly appointed Knights and Ladies of the Church, he called for unity in Sapele Diocese of the Anglican Communion, adding that peace was necessary for the growth and development of any nation.

He said: “It is my pleasure to identify with you on this special occasion of the 15th anniversary celebration of the Diocese of Sapele, (Anglican Communion).

“It is my honour to accept this award bestowed on me by the Sapele Diocese and this will spur me to do more and I thank the Diocese for finding me worthy to receive such an honour.

“This Diocese is celebrating 15 years of its existence and it is my wish that the next time I will come here I will go to the main cathedral in Sapele.

“When somebody is ordained and given a position, if you are serving God look at the God you are serving.

“There is unity in other dioceses so I see no reason why there should not be unity here in Sapele Diocese. There should be more unity here.

“Just like me when some people were saying I cannot be Governor, who is Sheriff? But God made it possible.

“After I won my election and I have said I have no enemy and I am Governor for all Deltans including those who didn’t work for me.

“I have demonstrated that several times. There is one opposition leader, late Chief Frank Kokori, I went to see him at the hospital when he was sick. He was shocked to see me. Those he even worked for did not go and today we are still planning for the burial. We are going to support.

“I have no power to say this is my enemy and that is why I made the statement that nobody is good enough to be my enemy, neither do I have the capacity to make anyone. So everybody is my own in Delta State and everybody is benefitting.”

“God has used us to ensure peace and security in Warri and other parts of the state. I urge you to continue preaching the word of God unto repentance to our people because by the time you win more souls into the kingdom of God, you are depleting the unbelievers and peace and security will be entrenched in our state”.

Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Most Rev’d Cyril Odutemu in his sermon “Blessing of Obedience”, said there is nothing anyone can become in life without being obedient.

He congratulated Bishop of Sapele Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Blessing Erifeta and the entire parishioners of the diocese on their 15th anniversary.

He said despite the challenges facing the world there would be abundance for those who obey the Lord and urged Christians to be obedient to God.

In his remarks, Bishop of Sapele Diocese, Rt Rev’d Blessing Erifeta thanked Governor Oborevwori for attending the anniversary thanksgiving service in person, adding that the Governor’s presence at the ceremony was a proof of the exceeding grace of God.

He said the church has continued to partner with the government by praying for the leaders to provide good governance for the country.