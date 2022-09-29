NUPSRSDPAW Leadership lauded for sustaining annual Week celebration.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The Akwa Ibom state executive council of Nigeria union of public service, reportorial, secretarial, data processors and allied workers led by Comrade Isangedighi Okon Peter has been commended for sustaining the tradition of celebrating the annual Week of the union despite being only one year old in office.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong gave the NUPSRSDPAW leadership a pat on the back at the 2022 leadership colloquium held at the Union secretariat on Tuesday. Ememobong who was at special guest at the event, described members of the union as engine room of government and thanked them for maintaining the high integrity of honesty, respect to constituted authority and secrecy at work place.

Represented by a director in his ministry, Mrs Ntimkpo Udoka, the commissioner appealed to them to continue to show these moral virtues at all times and support to the governor on his completion agenda. Declaring the leadership colloquium open the commissioner charged members in event of grievances they should channel such through their chairman to the appropriate authority, assuring that government will not hesitate to attend to their grievances.

Also, the state chairman of Nigeria labour congress, Comrade Sunny James called on government to abrogate the infamous policy of notional payment of promotion arrears, adding that if government does not want to pay arrears on promotion it should promote as at when due.

Represented by an administrative officer of his office, Com. Gabriel Ekpa, the number one labour leader who described members of the union as focus driven workers, pledged to continue to partner with the leadership of Comrade Isangedighi Peter to make sure that what is due to them such as promotion is given them as at when due. Ekpa who also doubled as a resource person speaking on labour laws and international labour organization (ILO) called on members who must have left the union because of one reason or the other to return to the fold and stay united as according to him, unity is strength.

Calling on them to key into the training and retraining to get acquainted with labour laws for the purpose of defending themselves should occasion arise for them to do so, Comrade James assured that issue of provision of computers was receiving serious attention at the appropriate level.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman explained that the training was organized for the branch and state leadership to acquaint them with the modern trend of knowledge so that they can become relevant in the discharge of their duties.

“As leaders you must reposition yourselves in such a way as to know what the law says. Training will provide you with this knowledge to give you the w vision to turn ideas into reality. Nobody can take away what you learn from training away from you”, he advised.

He used the medium to thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for prompt payment of salaries as at when due, commissioner for information and strategy and Elder Effiong Essien for their fatherly roles.

High point of the event was the presentation of gifts to commissioner and his representative and Comrade Sunny James and representative by the chairman.

The 2022 annual Week celebration of the union which started with a Thanksgiving service at Methodist church Nigeria Uyo village road was rounded off on Friday with a gala and award night.