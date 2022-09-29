Port-Harcourt stands agog as IMAN DG celebrates child’s dedication

It was a wonderful day in the garden city of Port -Harcourt as the Director General of importers association of Nigeria Taskforce, IMAN celebrated the dedication of his child, Winner okoro Chijioke in grand style at the Rhema Global Church, Okpulor.

The dedication was immediately with a flamboyant reception at Grand Tokyo hotel, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt .It was attended by several dignitaries, Honourable promise Orji, national security adviser Buhari campaign organisation, Eze Nenco, Amb. Chukuemaka,

Hon. Kingsley Ogbonna, Chief bright Eze , commander of iman special taskforce Abia state,Apostle Push and Hon. Chioma, the leader of the landlord association where Amb. Okoro lives.

Speaking to newsmen Hon. Promise described the DG as a man gracious giver, he said “it is not convenient for me to be here today, but because of the enormous qualities of Amb. Okoro, he is someone that you can bank on in difficult and precarious situations, he can give you anything he has; he is a very special person that has done a lot for humanity, that’s why I’m here today”.Hon. Bigboy Okerenwogba described him as a true friend that can never desert you in your perilous time.

In his final remark, the enraptured DG who danced ostentatiously with his lovely and beautiful wife was full of gratitude to the Almighty God, he said “I want to thank the Almighty God for everything, it is true that I have helped a lot of people, I want to tell you that I was able to do all these because of the kind of heart that God gave me, I don’t like seeing people in pain, I thank God for giving us this baby and will continue to thank him because I know that he will do more”.

