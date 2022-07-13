Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NUPENG decries FG’s handling of prolonged ASUU, NASU, SSANU strikes

 .Vows to join proposed nationwide protest

News
By Peter
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

 

Oil and Gas workers under the aegis of the  Nigeria  Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG)  have expressed worry over the prolonged ASUU,NASU and SSANU strike which has paralyzed activities in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the past eight (8) months.

The union decried Federal  Government’s  apparent lack-luster stance  towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

It noted that the strike has left thousands of university students stranded and idle, making some of them susceptible to go into various social vices and crimes, truncating what otherwise should have been wonderful assets and blessings to the nation and humanity.

In a statement in Lagos ,made available to Daily Champion on Monday , the union stated that it was definitely unfortunate and a sad commentary on the level of governance and sensitivity of the political leaders.

The statement signed by Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG’s President and General Secretary, respectively,  stated inter alia: “This is without doubt, shows the insensitivity of the current administration towards promoting and projecting good and quality education.

“We are seriously concerned that instead of addressing the nagging issues in the educational sector, the unscrupulous politicians are busy campaigning and wasting resources over 2023 general elections.

“It is against this background that NUPENG demands together with other Trade Unions, that the FG must immediately address all demands of ASUU,NASU and SSANU without any further delay to avert national solidarity actions from our members across country.

“The rank-and-file members of NUPENG align with the NLC’s position on protest against the unfortunate situation in the tertiary education sector and will not hesitate to join in the proposed nation-wide strike  on the matter”.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7273 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Ongoing staff screening not targeted at any religion- Oyo…

Waste Management: Govt, Private Sector Chart Progress at…

Supernova Girl: 498 students receive WIEN’s varsity…

Osun 2022: Centre for Citizens with Disabilities tasks INEC…

1 of 609