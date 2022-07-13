NUPENG decries FG’s handling of prolonged ASUU, NASU, SSANU strikes

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Oil and Gas workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have expressed worry over the prolonged ASUU,NASU and SSANU strike which has paralyzed activities in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the past eight (8) months.

The union decried Federal Government’s apparent lack-luster stance towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

It noted that the strike has left thousands of university students stranded and idle, making some of them susceptible to go into various social vices and crimes, truncating what otherwise should have been wonderful assets and blessings to the nation and humanity.

In a statement in Lagos ,made available to Daily Champion on Monday , the union stated that it was definitely unfortunate and a sad commentary on the level of governance and sensitivity of the political leaders.

The statement signed by Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG’s President and General Secretary, respectively, stated inter alia: “This is without doubt, shows the insensitivity of the current administration towards promoting and projecting good and quality education.

“We are seriously concerned that instead of addressing the nagging issues in the educational sector, the unscrupulous politicians are busy campaigning and wasting resources over 2023 general elections.

“It is against this background that NUPENG demands together with other Trade Unions, that the FG must immediately address all demands of ASUU,NASU and SSANU without any further delay to avert national solidarity actions from our members across country.

“The rank-and-file members of NUPENG align with the NLC’s position on protest against the unfortunate situation in the tertiary education sector and will not hesitate to join in the proposed nation-wide strike on the matter”.

