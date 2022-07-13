Anambra commissioner hails Soludo’s govt, says war against gunmen, other criminal activities almost won

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, in Anambra State, Chief Chikodi Anarah, has said that the ongoing war against gunmen and other criminal activities in the state is gradually being won by the government of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

He stated this while defending the 2022 budget estimate of the ministry before the state House of Assembly committee on police affairs and Security Matters, at the Assembly complex in Awka.

He gave assurance that the government will not rest in the fight until peace is fully restored in the eight most affected local government areas of Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Nnewi North, Ogbaru, Aguata, Orumba North and Orumba South as well as other troubled areas.

Anarah who praised the commitment and achievement of security agencies in the state said that Gov. Soludo has also restructured and equipped the Anaa Vigilante Group for the challenges of the moment.

According to him, the vigilante is positioned in all parts of the state and is working day and night under the oversight of the security agencies to ensure that Anambra returns to its status as the safest state in Nigeria in no distant future.

While appealing to traditional rulers to avoid keeping strangers with questionable characters in their domain, the chairman of the house committee on police affairs and security matters, Hon. Onyebuchi Offor hailed the newly created ministry of homeland affairs for the milestones it has achieved within the short period of its existence.

He urged residents not to panic but rather report any suspicious persons around their abodes, churches and offices to any security outfit close to them for prompt action.

On his part, the chairman of the house committee on appropriation, Hon. Obinna Emenaka, commended governor Soludo’s effort in curbing the security challenges.

He called in the state MDAs to ensure transparency and accountability with the funds allocated to them.

The state has since 2021 being under the siege of gunmen and other criminal activities and many people have lost their lives in the heat of various attacks.

They include, husband of late Dora Akunyili, Dr Chike Akuyilli, a member of the state Assembly, Hom Okechukwu Okoye who was beheaded, among others.

For a better society