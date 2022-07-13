FG commences distribution of commodities to the vulnerable in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI -Jalingo

As part of its efforts to cussion the effect of food shortage to the vulnerable in the state, the Federal Government has distributed assorted food commodities to the vulnerable house holds in state.

President Muhammadu Buhari noted that the prices of food commodities which have skyrocketed

in recent times, is global and Nigeria is not an exception to this phenomenon.

The President represented by the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mohamed Sambo Jaji disclose that the World Bank’s food commodity price index shows that between March and April 2022, the price of food commodities globally went up by 15% over the

previous two months and more than 80% higher than two years ago.

According to him, the factors responsible include but are not limited to climate change, the effect of the covid 19 pandemic, civil unrest, recurrent farmer-herders crises, mass rural-urban

migration, declining food production, and strain on the demand-supply chain.

“In the light of the foregoing and in tandem with one of the Nine-point agendas of

this administration which is social inclusion.

He therefore approved the emergency release of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve Stock to the displaced and the vulnerable in the society, poultry associations of Nigeria and feed millers.

He said that the initiative is to impact Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

“This programme is part of the Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring food

security and poverty alleviation, as well as cushioning the effects of rising prices of food items.

“The well-being of Nigerians has always been and will continue to be my priority.

“These commodities are being approved for distribution free-of-charge and therefore it is a criminal offense to sell them, bearing in mind the

goal of uplifting the life of the common man.

“To ensure effective distribution, I have constituted a committee made up of eminently trustworthy and reliable men and women, to ensure that this goal is achieved to the satisfaction of all so that it will result in an exercise that I will be proud of.

The committee include, Alh. Muhammad Adamu Jalingo – Waziri Bakundi, Chairman, Mr Apolos Jediel – State Organizing Secretary, APC, Deborah Sentima – Zonal Woman Leader, South, APC, Taraba State, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Audu, Nafiu Muhammed – State Disable Leader, APC Taraba state and Hon. Amila Apolos – Aspirant, Taraba State House of Assembly

The committee has been directed to ensure the implementation of this exercise one week from the day of the commencement and submit a report thereon.

He call on the committee members to exercise this responsibility with the fear of God and ensuring justice equity and fairness in its conduct and thank all those that who come to witness and bless the flag-off ceremony, particularly officials of the State Government, Royal Fathers amongst others.

Earlier, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba commended president Buhari for the elevation of Sambo from a junior minister to a substantive minister.

Ishaku, representated by Mr Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the Government of Taraba, commended the president for the release of assorted food commodities to the vulnerables in the state.

He said that the gesture would go along way in cushioning the effect of food shortage and cost of food in the market.

In his goodwill massage, Chief Abas Tafida, Emire of Muri advised the people of Taraba to invest more in farming.

He noted that productive economy was better than consuming economy, adding that Taraba people had no business complaining of hunger and Poverty.

The paramount ruler thanked the President for promoting the son of the soil to a big ministry.

He gave assurance that the minister would not fail the president for his kind gesture to the people of the state.

