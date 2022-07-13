Muslim-Muslim ticket: Northern Christian leaders call for Buhari’s intervention

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Christian political leaders of Northern Nigeria have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the same faith ticket agenda of the All Progressives Congress, APC warning that such arrangement will certainly result in a massive revolt against the party.

The leaders who are also members of the APC said they are disturbed that someone who wants to be a leader for all sections of the country is resorting to religious exclusivism as a tool for wining an election.

Daily Champion reported that APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the weekend nominated former governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, both Muslims in the 2023 presidential election.

But in a communique issued by Prof. Doknan DD Sheni, Dr. Ishaya G Bauka and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim on behalf of the leaders after its meeting in Abuja, said, “That Mr. President being also the Leader of APC is urged to intervene in this matter in order to ensure justice, equity and fair play in the interest of the peace and stability of this great nation and save our party from disintegration. We believe that PMB who fought to keep Nigeria one, will not allow fanatics on both sides to wreak havoc on what remains of the tapestry that binds us as a people. We can avoid the dire political consequences of the contraption called “same faith ticket”.

“We are disheartened that someone who wants to be a leader for all sections of the country is resorting to religious exclusivism as a tool for wining an election. This will certainly result in a massive revolt against the party. Leadership is all about inclusiveness, justice and equity.

“At this moment of Nations peril, we believe that what should be paramount in Nigeria is UNITY. For without unity we cannot build. Any political party or candidate

that elevates the greed of a few people above the needs of the generality of the people has no business running the affairs of Nigena.”

The Christian leaders also said that meeting noted with concern the resignation of some high profile Christians from the APC across the States of the Federation, as a consequence with more to follow unless concerted efforts are made to

redeem the Party from hate mongers and those who seek to exploit religion to perpetuate their self-interests as opposed to national interest.

The communique states in parts, “That as Christians within the APC, we cannot in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campagn for a Muslim – Muslim ticket.

“That Nigeria is a multi-religious and a constitutonal democracy and NOT a theocracy with religion as a major national fault line which cannot be whimsically manipulated without dire political consequences on our peaceful co-existence as a people.

“That the current Nigerian environment and political atmosphere of the nation is different from what occurred in 1993 and therefore a Muslim – Muslim ticket is unacceptable. It doesn’t take the smart to know that the Abiola/Kingibe victory in 1993 turned out to be a pyrryic victory as there was never a President Abiola nor vice President Kingibe. Is that what we want a repeat of in 2023?

“The selection of a Muslim running mate is a display of crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church. It is also a betrayal of the advocates of unity and peaceful co-cxistence with our Muslim brothers including notable Imams who had forewarned the Party and the candidate from traveling that treacherous route.

“That the APC has always come under the suspicion of the Church as pursuing an islamization agenda. Hence the various labels of the APC as Islamic Movement, Islamic brotherhood, Janjaweed party, Boko Haram party etc, etc. Now with all the

positions in the hands of our Muslim brothers, it would take ingenious mendacity to prove otherwise.

“That if the APC said a Muslim – Muslim ticket would be injurious to the health of our nation in 2015, what has therefore radically changed to make Muslim – Muslim ticket good for the health of our nation in 2023, if we may ask?

“That the rejection of a Muslim – Muslim ticket by Christians would undermine the electoral fortunes of the APC and its candidates across all States and constituencies where Christians enjoy numerical advantage. By so doing APC has recklessly thrown its Christian candidates under the bus across the nation.

“That considering the fact that PMB, the chairman of the party, deputy chairman north, the president of the senate, the speaker and deputy speaker, and now both the presidential candidate and his running mate etc, are all Muslims, and assuming that such lopsidedness does not violate Section14 (3) of the Constitution: if this was to be reversed so that all these were Christians, can any contentious Muslim in Nigeria attempt to sell such patently unjust and unfair arrangements to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria?

“The APC party constitution preamble states “will guarantee equal opportunity for all mutual and peaceful co-existence, respect and understanding, eliminating all forms of discrimination and social injustice among Nigerian”. The Muslim-Muslim ticket appears to have violated this provision.”

