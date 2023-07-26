NSITF Assists 100 Disabled Workers With Artificial Body Parts 

…..as fund settles issues with unions

By AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

Being part of its mandate to provide relief to workers who sustained injuries from accident while at work, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF) has so far presented not less than 100 artificial body parts to victims and disabled workers.

This is as the management of the fund has settled the industrial issues on welfare with the workers.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Maureen Allagoa, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja

It would be recalled that there existed deferences between the management and the unions in NSITF over welfare issues which led to the prompt intervention of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju.

Daju, on this reason, used her office to restore peace in the fund by bringing the the management of the fund and the unions on the same page.

But while answering questions from newsmen on the present situation concerning the welfare of workers which earlier prompted planned industrial action, the Managing Director said, “We went for a conciliatory meeting and our Permanent Secretary called us for this meeting by and large we resolved all the issues. She even mandated us to go further and talk with our unions, NUBIFE and ASIBIFI on two particular issues which we did.

“However, the issue on the coalescing, it was resolved that we take it to the Office of the Head of Civil Service since it is an establishment issue. So, there is peace and calm in NSITF, we have come to a meeting of the minds and we are waiting for the outcome of this issue on the coalescing of Grade Levels.”

Allogoa further noted that, “The welfare of our staff has always been of particular interest to me because I have worked with them right from my time as Regional Manager. I was an Executive Director Administration where I became fully exposed to the welfare issues.

“Now being the Managing Director of NSITF, I have greater opportunity to address those issues that I have been very familiar with.

“Therefore, I would continue to make efforts to champion necessary changes in our welfare policy to ensure betterment of staff in order to boost their morale and motivate them for higher productivity.

“On the issues raised, Management and the Unions reached a mutually acceptable resolution on all the issues of tax remittance, National Housing Fund remittance, promotion exercise among others.”

Speaking on another issue of concern, tax remittances, she said, “The issue of unremitted pension has been addressed with the Unions. Plans are currently in place to resolve the observed shortfall as mutually agreed at our conciliatory meeting with the Permanent Secretary.

“On the issue of promotion, to eliminate issues of stagnation as a result of delay in promotion, we will maintain the practice that the Fund concludes promotion exercise within the applicable year.

“Currently, efforts are being made to conduct the 2023 promotion within the set time-line. The Fund’s promotion exercise at the officers’ cadre is solely based on performance.

“Once an officer meets the pass mark, the officer is promoted. However, for the management cadre, promotion is guided by performance and available vacancies.”

Talking on the issue of National Housing Fund, she noted that , “The non-remittance into staff account was purely due to operational issue within the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. This has been resolved with the management on consistent engagements.

“Staff have started receiving alerts on the payments. The Fund has been remitting deducted NHF fund to FMBN as required. There are proofs to that.

“Other welfare interventions made by this administration include the collapsing of the housing allowance differential for the outstation staff. All staff now earn the same salary irrespective of your posting unlike the previous practice where staff in Abuja earn double of the housing allowance for outstation staff.

“The Staff health care plan was upgraded in March,2023 so as to have more coverage for health conditions hitherto not covered in the old health care scheme. This was to ensure that quality health care is accessible to staff.

“Besides, a new staff condition of service became operational in the Fund, January, 2023 after 28 years of last review. Extensive provisions were made in the new SCS to address various issues on staff welfare. Operational busses have been procured for distribution to Region/Branch offices to ease mobility for staff engaged in operational activities. This is also to minimize the difficulty compliance officers face on their job.”

Speaking on how the management is carrying out its statutory responsibilities over paucity of funds occasioned by the economic downturn in the country, she said:

“Like every Organisation in the challenging economy of the day; particularly since the 2020 Covid lockdown, the Fund has had revenue challenges. Due to the general economic downturn affecting businesses, employers struggle to keep up with payment of contributions.

“However, the private sector organisations are doing reasonably well and accounts for more than 90 percent of our registered employers. Are we shirking our responsibilities in this regard? No! We have been paying promptly all processed and verified claims as at when due.

“From inception, July 2011 to June 2023, the total contributions collected for the period is N257,605,383,185.07. Numbers of employers registered is 142, 510.

“For the year 2023 (January to June) the contribution collected is N17,972,408,907.33 while the total number of employers registered for the same period is 7,146.

“On claims and compensation, the Fund has paid benefits to all deserving employees promptly as at when due. We have made 99,678 claims and compensation in payment from inception July 2011 to June 2023. This year alone, from January to June the total number of claims paid is 8,959 under the various contingencies of medical expenses refund, loss of productivity, death benefits, disability benefits, retirement benefits, further medical treatment.

“On prosthesis, we have provided artificial body parts to over 100 disabled workers since inception. This is a form of rehabilitative compensation provided under the scheme which enables the workers who in the course of work who have lost a body part to gradually integrate back into society.

“However, the most critical challenge of the Fund in implementing the scheme is to have the buy-in of States and Local governments and some federal government agencies into the scheme. Their compliance with the ECA will definitely increase funds for the scheme.

“The recent approval by the Federal Executive Council for direct deduction of 1 % of MDA emolument funds by the Ministry of Finance for the scheme is expected to boost our collections. Once implemented, the contribution will definitely strengthen our fund-base.

“We have also constituted business development teams, embarked on executive enforcement drive and began collaboration with relevant Government Agencies such as the CAC for synergy on data of employers.”