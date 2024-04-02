NSE Ikeja branch , Train/Ride Technical visit to Western District headquarters Nigerian Railway Corporation Dugbe, Ibadan

Cross section of the NSE ikeja branch, the purpose of engineering evaluation and insight into the railway installations.

The team of NSE Ikeja Branch visited the maintenance section, rail tracks, and the components used for maintenance. Water and waste water treatment plants were also visited among many other people who attended the train ride/technical visit, which included members of the branch, spouses, young engineers, members of COBON, and friends of engineers.

Vice Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch, Engr Nimot Muili; walking at the train rail.

From 3rd left Railway District Manager (West) at Nigerian Railway Corporation Engr Angelique Ikwuka, presenting a Calendar to Chairman (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi John Adedotun, while others watch.

Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Femi John Adedotun, (middle) and other Members in a group picture, during the NSE Ikeja branch Train./Ride Technical Visit to the Western District headquarters Nigerian Railway Corporation Dugbe, Ibadan on 26/3/2024.

