Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NSE Ikeja branch , Train/Ride Technical visit to Western District headquarters Nigerian Railway Corporation Dugbe, Ibadan

Photo Gallery
L-r ... Immediately Past Chairman   Nigerian Society of Engineers   (NSE) Ikeja branch Engr Olutosin Ogunmola; Former Rector Yaba College of Technology;  Engr Obafemi Owoseni Omokugbe;  Vice Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili; Chairman  (NSE)  Ikeja Branch Engr Femi John Adedotun, Railway District Manager (West) at Nigerian Railway Corporation Engr Angelique  Ikwuka; Former Chairman,  (NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr Akintayo Charles Akintola; Assistant General Secretary, NSE Ikeja Branch Engr Rotimi Olubowale, during the NSE ikeja branch Train./Ride Technical Visit to the Western District headquarters Nigerian Railway Corporation Dugbe, Ibadan on 26/3/2024.
19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cross section of the NSE ikeja branch,  the purpose of engineering evaluation and insight into the railway installations.

The team of NSE Ikeja Branch visited the maintenance section, rail tracks, and the components used for maintenance. Water and waste water treatment plants were also visited among many other people who attended the train ride/technical visit, which included members of the branch, spouses, young engineers, members of COBON, and friends of engineers.

Vice Chairman, NSE Ikeja Branch,  Engr Nimot Muili;  walking at the train rail.

From  3rd left Railway District Manager (West) at Nigerian Railway Corporation Engr Angelique  Ikwuka, presenting a Calendar to Chairman  (NSE)  Ikeja Branch Engr Femi John Adedotun,  while others watch.

Chairman  Nigerian Society of Engineers   (NSE)  Ikeja Branch Engr Femi John Adedotun,  (middle) and other Members in a group picture, during the NSE Ikeja branch Train./Ride Technical Visit to the Western District headquarters Nigerian Railway Corporation Dugbe, Ibadan on 26/3/2024.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10890 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 2, 2024

Easter Service at Cathedral church of Christ Marina Lagos

Easter service at the Methodist Church Tinubu in Lagos

Nnenna engages Isiaka in marriage

1 of 442