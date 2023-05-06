NSCDC Boss advocates the sustenance of Western education to boost development

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has advocated that Western education should be sustained in Nigeria as a panacea to growth and development.

Audi made the advocacy while playing host to the Norwegian Safe Schools team, led by the Senior Adviser, Save the Children Norway, Mrs. Samar Albarghouthi at the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Center (NSSRCC), domiciled at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja.

Dr Audi who was represented by the Deputy Commandant General (DCG) in charge of Administration, Zakari Ningi, said that there is a need for collaboration and support to ensure the security of schools and students despite the security challenges in the country.

“No meaningful development can take place where there is insecurity, hence the need for the establishment of the center.

“All the major stakeholders in the safe school program in Nigeria are working together to represent their respective stakes and ensure the safety of students and teachers,” he said.

The CG said a vulnerability survey conducted by the Corps in 2021 revealed that over 58,967 schools were without perimeter fencing or the presence of any security apparatus.

He informed that the need to sustain education and ensure a conducive environment, necessitated the birth of the center wherein all major stakeholders in the safe school program in Nigeria are working together in ensuring the safety of learners and teachers.

The Senior Adviser, Norway Safe School, Mrs. Samar Albarghouthi pledges support to the center, promising to provide capacity-building and mentorship programs to aid Nigeria’s Safe School Initiative agenda.

Albarghouthi applauded the activities and giant strides achieved by the center and all stakeholders within its short time of existence.

“The establishment here is one of the best in the world which should be replicated locally and globally,” she said.

In the same vein, the NSCDC Commander of the Center, Dr. Tersoo Shaapera, reiterated that so much effort has been put in by major stakeholders to ensure the functionality of the center under President Buhari’s administration.

He stated that the key objective of the center is to promote proactive intelligence for enhanced prevention of attacks on schools through commitment and practice, as prevention is better than cure.