NPC commences demographic health survey in Plateau for National planning

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the Nation’s demographic and health survey exercise in Plateau State to ascertain women and children’s maternal rate and other health-related issues.

The survey is to help in generating accurate demographic of Nigeria households and assist in national planning.

Recall the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS), was launched nationwide on 6th December, 2023 at Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja

Mrs. Felicia Mwolpun, Plateau State Director NPC, disclosed the exercise is in collaboration with the Federal ministry of Health that aimed at collecting high quality data on fertility levels,awareness and use of family planning methods, maternal and child health, childhood mortality, childhood immunization, breast feeding and young child feeding practices, nutritional status of women and children.

“The survey also gathers information on women empowerment, domestic violence, female genital mutilation,fistula, prevalence of malaria, awareness and behavior regarding HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including other health related issues such as disability, tobacco use, tuberculosis.”

Mwolpun said the exercise spread across the three (3) senatorial zone of Plateau based on the selected clusters as adequate security agents provided to ensure hitch-free exercise.

According to her, ” in Plateau state, the survey will be conducted in 39 selected clusters across the 17 LGA by a survey team consisting of 13 persons who as we speak are already on the field working and will move from one local government to the next, and from one cluster to the next until they finish.

“Households in each of the selected clusters will be visited by the interviewers, and eligible respondents will be administered questionnaire. The survey will be conducted from December 11,2023 to April 11, 2024.”

Plateau state director of NPC solicit the support and cooperation of the state and local governments as well as Plateau citizens and residents of the selected clusters.

“We assure our citizens that the data collected would be in secret confidentiality and will be more than mere figures and letters but true reflection of our demographic and health status as well as our hope for a better life.”