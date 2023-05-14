NPA, CBN Boost e-Call Up Scheme With NXP Requirements

As part of measures to enhance Electronic Call Up system, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is at the conclusive stage to integrate the CBN NXP requirements.

Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko who disclosed this on Tuesday at at the RT200 Non-oil Export summit in Lagos explained that the initiative is to ensure only export boxes or containers which are in compliance with the CBN requirements make it into the port & onboard vessels leaving the country.

City Business News reports that the NPA boss who was represented by General Manager, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Ugo Madubuike, explained that the The Trucks Transit Parks Limited, the Tech company engaged by NPA to manage the Electronic Call Up is integrated into the scheme “to issue tickets to vehicles which are expected to arrive during the TIME BELT approved for them”.

Explaining further at the event attended by key stakeholders, NPA said “before deployment, the turn around time for trucks accessing the ports in Lagos was about 10 days costing cargo owners about N1.3 million for transporting one containers into or out of the ports and within the Lagos. Other destinations are much costlier.

“The successful deployment of the e- call up has reduced the turn around time for truck movement in respect of trucks entering or leaving the ports in Lagos to about 48hour max and the cost of movement came down to about 300,000 max showing a savings of a million naira.

“ We have now moved to consolidate on the achievement by licensing EXPORT PROCESSING TERMINALS (EPTs) which kicked off operations on 2nd April, 2023 and we are trying to stabilize the project.

“The NPA licenses while the venture capitalists deploy resources to fund the building and management of the facilities in line with the specifications agreed.

“NPA is driving this policy with support from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) & the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) which has now created a Customs Export Command to specifically support this government policy.

“PEBEC is credited with coordinating compliance of all Government Agencies and this to ensure success of this policy.

“It should be emphasized that the FOCUS of NPA is to manage the logistics surrounding the arrival of the export cargo at the port corridor, the receipt by terminal operators at port terminals & to ensure loading on the scheduled voyage on vessels leaving the port.

“The NPA manages the activities of terminal operators & shipping lines in this regards using its regulatory powers.

“The Nigeria Customs Service Export Command located at the EPTs examine & clears the export cargo which are thereafter sealed & transferred to the port for export.

“In collaboration with the Lagos State Government, traffic Management & enforcement is coordinated to ensure batching & sequencing of trucks for orderly arrival at the port.

“The commitment of NPA towards seeing to the achievement of this government policy is underscored by our presence at this & other editions of the summit & the policy actions being implemented in the organization.

“Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is the gateway to the economy of the nation and a major point of interface for the country’s international trade.

“Our economy is import dependent & globally about 80% of cargo movement is known to be by sea due to economy of scale.

“NPA being conscious of its role more than 4 years earlier and following analysis of available data had developed a policy to address the realities of the INELASTICITY OF PORT INFRASTRUCTURE TO RELECT ANTICIPATED INCREASE IN CARGO INFLOW.

“The ports are transit points for discharge & to move out containers & cargoes to allow for arrival of others.

“Over the years, and owing to increase in cargo inflows particularly after the port reform of 2005/2006, our ports PARTICULARLY lagos ports have exceeded their ‘AS BUILT CAPACITY FOR CARGO’ necessitating the need to deploy TECHNOLOGY to improve port efficiency.

“Therefore for NPA, we are dealing with the practical reality of INFRASTRUCTURE DEFICIT in terms of space within the confined area called a port as this ports have become a port city where physical structures development surround the ports making further expansion a challenge”.

Speaking at the event, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed thatthe apex bank will begin to publish and advertise the names of companies that benefit from the non-oil export rebate payment under its ‘Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200FX) initiative.

Launched in 2022, the RT200FX programme was established to stimulate non-oil exports with a $200 billion FX income target in the next three to five years.

The scheme operates through different facilities such as value-added export facility, non-oil commodities expansion facility, non-oil FX rebate scheme and biannual non-oil export summit.