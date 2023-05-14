Soludo honoured with most outstanding innovative leadership award

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has been honoured with the Most outstanding Innovative Leadership Award for the year 2022 by the National Daily, a Lagos based publication

The event tagged: “National Daily Award of Excellence” was held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos under the chairmanship of Prince Julius Adelusi, Founder of Juli Pharmacy while former President Olusegun Obasanjo who was a special guest of honour delivered the keynote address

A short profile on Governor Soludo showed that he earned the prestigious award taking into cognizant his well thought out vision and commitment to make Anambra State a model of development with the aim: “To build a livable and prosperous smart megacity”, create an environment for people to live, learn, invest, work, relax and enjoy

The award was received on behalf of the Governor by the Commissioner of Information, Sir Paul Nwosu supported by Dame Virgy Etiaba, Former Governor of the State

Recipients of other award categories include the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, Governor of Awka Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali Usman, Mr Kanayo O. Kanayo and many other eminent Nigerians