Northern leaders charged to be honest, heal wounds among aggrieved groups – Prophet Isa El-Buba

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The President and Founder of Evangelical Bible Out Reach International (EBOMI) Prophet Isa El-Buba has advised Northern leaders to be honest and strive to work towards healing of wounds among the aggrieved persons in the Region.

El-Buba in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Jos, declared that he has respect for traditional Institutions in the North and the Political stakeholders in the Region and the country as a whole.

.

He however added the people of the North deserves good good leadership.

El-Buba who stated this in Jos on Friday while reacting to a Press conference by a group called “League of National Patriots” led by it’s Secretary general Sanusi Mohammad who alleged that he was spotted in a recent Video making allegations against Emir of Wase Alhaji Mohammad Sambo Haruna, Atiku Abubakar PDP Presidential candidate and named Ex CBN Governor from the North, said the group misquoted him in their allegations.

According to him, what the handlers of League of National Patriots were holding against him was on a matter he discussed at a fora that was recently held at EBOMI Headquarters which was doctored by mischief makers.

He alleged that the mischief makers inserted the picture of Shettima,the former Governor of Borno state and presently the running mate of Tinubu for the 2023 Presidencial election in the said Video.

He said'” it is not a hidden thing that Atiku Abubakar is one of the backers of Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders in Nigeria and that some of the events that are happening in the North, some northern forces have a hand in it”

The fire brand Christian Cleric alleged that certain meetings was held in Sokoto some years ago during which some northern Emirs and leaders worried by the ugly developments had course to accuse some of their colleagues of fraternizing with killer headers and Bokoharam elements that have turned the North into killer field .

He added that punch Newspapers of 2018 edition had one of its front page publication tittled “Atiku Is Miyetti Allah’s Chief Financier , Says Unongo,NEF Chairman”.

El-BubaSaid whatever he was claimed to have said in the video could be backed with facts .

He added that the North has been at the center of denial for too long, yet events that are happening in Zamfara state, some traditional rulers have been removed or suspended from office as they were fingered in having hands in the armed banditry that are going on in that state.

He accused some northern elements of being behind what is going on in the North especially with the killer headers, saying” I will not support anything evil as I’m a defender of truth, defender of Justice and the defenceless and not under any paymaster as alleged by the so called League of National Patriots”

He also alleged that activities of few bad eggs have dented the image of Fulanis in the country as certain individuals are using Fulani herders to push forward their own agenda which is destabilizing the country.

El-Buba added that he is one of the most peaceful Christian Clerics in Nigeria by the grace of God coming from a Muslim background.

The founder of EBOMI and IBBN added that he has nothing against Emir of Wase as a person and challenged the League of National Patriots to take legal action against him if they do Wish as he has certain documents to buttress his claims on the ugly happening in the North.