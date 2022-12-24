Buhari, Atiku, Lawan, Wike, others preach love, peace unity at Christmas

.Be hopeful, God hasn’t forsaken Nigeria, says CAN President

.As Police Airwing deploys aerial assets for ceaseless air patrols

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Christian faithful for marking this year’s Christmas.

According to him ‘I heartily rejoice with our Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.’

Many of us look forward to this festive season as a time to travel, share gifts, spend quality time with family and friends, attend special carols and events, and generally relive the good moments of the year. In whatever circumstances we find ourselves, Christmas is a period when we come together to rejoice and set aside our differences.

For me and my family, this year’s celebration is unique. It is my last as your elected President. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.

In the last seven years, I have had the privilege of receiving members of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community on Christmas homage, except the year the COVID-19 pandemic denied us that opportunity. I will fondly remember them as my benevolent landlords and friendly neighbours.

It is crucial that I remember this about my closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; Jesus Christ and humility, Christianity and grace.

In this season of love, joy and peace, let us not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.

Together we can make this celebration a spectacular one by renewing our pledge and common resolve to work for the unity and prosperity of our dear country.

Until my last day in office, I will continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure; food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built on.

This joyous season has coincided with the period of campaigns to usher in a new administration. I urge you to be circumspect and vote for those that will maintain the momentum we have created for the greater good of the country.

It is another opportunity to show the rest of the world that Nigeria is indeed ready to consolidate its democratic credentials as has been noted in international circles. Let the peace and joy that pervade this period continue well into the new year up to the elections in February and beyond.

I want to assure Nigerians that those who violently seek to disrupt the peace of our nation have lost the battle.

Our country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources. Let’s celebrate our blessings this season with the trust that a better dawn awaits Nigeria.

Also, Atiku Abubakar Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007 said on behalf of myself, my family and our great party – the Peoples Democratic Party, I extend my felicitations to our Christian Brothers and Sisters on this joyous season of Christmas.

May the good Lord grant you and all yours unlimited joy and sustained happiness. May His Divine intervention grant our dear country Nigeria Tranquility, Peace and Prosperity.

Let us remain steadfast in prayers for a greater Nigeria after the elections of next year that will be a shining example for our present and future generations.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Christians to use this Christmas season to promote love, peace and unity.

The President of the Senate,Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated Christian faithful as they celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Saturday.

“I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoins his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.

“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in the society.

“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation,” he said.

He said the National Assembly would continue to promote good governance for the nation to overcome its development challenges as well as set the country firmly on the path of progress, peace and unity.

“The ninth National Assembly has been working with the Executive Arm in the last three and a half years to improve service delivery by government and all its institutions, to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

“In true spirit of this August occasion, let us also remember to pray for divine guidance for those piloting the affairs of our country, Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President wished all Nigerians a happy celebration.

Governor Wike, in his Christmas message, urged Christian faithful to remain committed to the worthy ideals exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ as they celebrate the Yuletide.

He advised the privileged in the State to use the season to reach out to the less privileged as a measure of deepening friendship and communal living.

” I join Christian faithful in our dear Rivers State and the entire world in celebrating the joyous occasion of Christmas.

“As we remember the true meaning of this glorious festivity, may we emulate the Lord Jesus Christ’s love, kindness by extending our hands to the less privileged among us.”

He advised the people of the State to use the season to deepen their faith in God as God has the solution to all societal challenges.

Governor Wike assured the people of the State that his administration working with all security agencies will ensure a peaceful celebration of the season.

The governor reiterated that he will continue to work till May 29, 2023, as his administration strives to build a new Rivers State that will be beneficial to all.

. Police Airwing deploys aerial assets for ceaseless air patrols

Mr Danladi Lalas, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Nigeria Police Airwing, said the wing has deployed aerial assets to ensure ceaseless air patrol nationwide during the Yuletide and beyond.

The Public Relations Liaison Officer of the Nigeria Police Airwing, DSP Muhammad Sadiq said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Sadiq said the deployment was to ensure sustained aerial surveillance throughout the Yuletide season and beyond.

He said the Nigeria police Airwing boss had personally supervised all aerial operations targeted at checkmating insecurity and improving public safety during the Yuletide.

The liaison officer said the wing had also, deployed resources for rendition of real time support to ground operatives.

Sadiq said deployment was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba to ensure a hitch free Yuletide.

He pledged the commitment of the wing to provide diligent aerial support to ground forces.

Saidiq said the AIG in charge of the airwing felicitated with Christians at Christmas and called for steadfastness and prayers for Nigeria. (NAN)