Northern community in Rivers State pledge support to Tonye Cole for Governor

…As Amaechi campaigns for Cole at Computer Village, Garrison, Oroworoko Community

The Northern Community in Rivers State has thrown its weight behind the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Arch. Tonye Cole.

This was confirmed by the Chief Imam of Rivers State, Alhaji Haliru Imam when they played host to the former Minister of Transportation and former Governor, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as part of his campaign rounds for the APC governorship candidate in Port Harcourt, Friday.

Imam said (to Amaechi), “We know Tonye Cole being a Pastor will be good like you. I remember when you were in power, people were shouting about Northerners, but you told us, ‘feel free, this is your home.’ During your tenure, the Christian Muslim Board existed, but today there is nothing like pilgrim board even to Christians, because of one man.”

The Northerners also complained about the current administration’s handling of Slaughter in Trans-Amadi and Taskforce issues. They expressed hope that Tonye Cole will do better when elected as Governor of the State.

Speaking, the Northern Youth Leader in Rivers State, Alhaji Shehu Ahmed, expressed delight over Amaechi’s visit, stating that Rivers people and party faithfuls would be better off with his presence and emboldened to reclaim the State. “Sir, your coming has emboldened us. We beg you to leave Abuja for now and stay with us in Rivers state.

Responding, Amaechi encouraged them to go all out and vote for Tonye Cole and protect their votes on election day. “All we need from you is to go out and vote, and protect your votes. Everybody should be his own policeman. When you vote, sit down there until they upload it. Even when they upload it, escort them to the Ward centre, let them upload it there. Another set of people should escort them to the Local Government centre. That’s how you become your own policeman. Me as Governor, you people can’t deny me. I made sure that as Governor, 1200 Christians went on pilgrimage, 500 Muslims also went on pilgrimage every year for 8 years and we appointed a Muslim pilgrims board, the same way we appointed a Christian welfare pilgrims board. Somebody talked about Slaughter; the reason why we did not build the Slaughter we wanted to build for you in Greater Port Harcourt was that when we came forward, you people stopped us and said you have a traditional way of killing animals and it is not the same way as the modern slaughter. So that’s how we left the Trans-Amadi Slaughter, if not we were to build one between Oyigbo and Eleme.”

On his part, the APC governorship candidate, Tonye cole, assured the Northern Community of change, urging them to come out enmasse and vote.

He said, “We are with you. Your suffering is our suffering. Rivers people are tired and are looking for change, and we will bring you that change. I want to assure you that we will do more. I have a business background and I have taken note of your complaints about taskforce and pilgrimage. Everybody is crying about it, the Muslims and the Christians.

“It is our business as government to help you succeed. That’s what government should be. We will make sure we give you the enabling environment to help you succeed. Pilgrimage, we will resuscitate the board. Please come out in your numbers to vote. What they are counting on is that you will not come out. After voting, stay there until they count the result and follow the result from the unit to the ward to the collation centre,” he said.

Amaechi also campaigned with Tonye Cole at Computer Village and other parts of Garrison axis, as well as at Oroworoko Community.