No going back on Nov. 6 Anambra guber election – INEC

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja and COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said that the heightened insecurity in Anambra State may be due to the November 6 Anambra governorship election, but vowed that it is determined to go ahead with the polls.

According to the Commission, available intelligence revealed that the intention of those attacking its offices and other public institutions in the State is to ensure that the governorship election does not hold.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at the emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

He noted that the importance of election security in a governorship election has never been this compelling.

Yakubu however warned that should INEC again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations for the election will be adversely affected.

According to him, “From the reports we have received, the stated goal of many of the attackers is that the Governorship election scheduled for 6th November 2021 must not hold.

“This is worrisome for the Commission. We are deeply concerned that specific electoral facilities and materials could once more become targets of attack.

“Recall that in May this year, our State Office at Awka was attacked and all the non-sensitive materials assembled for the election at the time were destroyed. In addition, our store, collation centre and the main office building were either totally or substantially damaged. The Commission also lost several vehicles to be used for the election.

“Happily, we have almost fully recovered from that attack. The destroyed buildings have either been completely repaired or are nearing completion and we have fully replaced the materials destroyed.

“This rapid recovery has only been possible because this is an off-season election. We have sourced some of these materials such as the 326 electric generators and vehicles destroyed in the attack from neighbouring States.

“However, should we again lose vital materials and facilities, the ongoing preparations will be adversely affected”.

He added: “We wish to assure the people of Anambra State that the Commission is determined to proceed with the election as scheduled. To underscore this determination, the Commission is implementing two more activities on the timetable for the election in the next few days.

“The register of voters will be presented to political parties in Awka on Thursday 7th October 2021. On the same day, the Commission will publish the final list of candidates for the election.

“We are confident that at the end of this meeting, we will firm up on specific measures necessary to further guarantee the safety of all persons involved in the election from the voters, election officials, observers, media organisations and the security of election materials”.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the National Security Adviser, military, police and other security agencies.

Meanwhile, governors and other leaders of the South East geo-political zone rose from a marathon emergency security meeting without saying a word on the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for whom a weekly sit at home protest had been in force across the zone.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and read by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, the leaders said that “The Governors and leaders of the South East condemned

the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with

security agencies to stop the killings;”

It added that the “meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains, the meeting resolved that governors and all people

of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”

The leaders disclosed that the “meeting agreed the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South East States and laws passed in various South East States before the end of 2021”.

The leaders further acknowledged receipt of the Committee report from “Ohanaeze on various matters affecting the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the South East

people, and resolved to study the reports from Ohanaeze Worldwide for immediate implementation, and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of our people, especially the youths”.

The leaders agreed to support security agencies to restore peace in the South East; and resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to fully ensure a peaceful election on the State come November 6.

The meeting had in attendance leaders from major religious organizations in the zone as well as royal fathers, community leaders, youth and women leaders,Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, elected office holders, National Asssembly members from the zone, retired military and security top brass from the zone.

Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Chief Umahi of Ebonyi state, host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and the Deputy Governor of Abia State commended all groups and the clergy for their efforts at interfacing with our youths.

The meeting mandated the clergymen, bishops, CAN, Ohanaeze and Traditional Rulers to continue to dialogue with Igbo youths.

