NNPP woes female voters nationwide

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has launched a Nationwide campaign targeting women voters to garner votes for its Presidential Flagbearer, Senator (Dr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The party held a national seminar for its female members and their supporters to drum up consciousness about the programmes and philosophy of the party and what it hopes to do for Nigeria when it forms the government at the center.

Addressing the gathering on Wednesday, the National Women Leader, Dr. Maryam Jummai Bello Yasin stressed the need for members to embark on an effective mobilisation campaign for the NNPP at the grassroots level.

Dr. Bello described Senator Rabiu Musa as a tried and tested leader who will deliver on his promises and urged the women to accept the candidate as the man with the right qualities to deliver the dividends of democracy and lead the nation well.

“NNPP is a gender-friendly party which is why we all identify with it and passionately support its leadership, manifesto, blueprint, and programmes for a new Nigeria.

“The upcoming general election is critical for the survival of Nigeria and demands the active participation of all citizens, particularly women who constitute half of the nation’s over 200 million population.

“For long, Nigerian women have shied away from politics and discharging their civic duties despite being the victims of clueless and inept governments.

“Today, the state of the nation is bad. Nigeria has never been so divided as it is now with massive mistrust among the people. The level of insecurity has never been this bad with everywhere being unsafe and everyone feeling threatened. Women are the main victims of terrorism, insurgency, militancy, banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings, and human trafficking. We have become endangered species in our country.

“The economic woes resulting into abject poverty for the majority has never been this biting with unprecedented inflation and free fall of the naira now at over #800 to a dollar at parallel market making things extremely difficult for families especially women,” the women leader stated.

She stated that the seminar became necessary to enable the women to brainstorm and chart the way forward for active participation in the forthcoming elections, adding “We shall mobilize fellow citizens to join NNPP, support its candidates, vote for the party and ensure our voice is heard loud and clear in all elections.”

She recalled that recently, the NNPP National Leader and Presidential Candidate, Senator (Engr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso unveiled his blueprint for a new, better, and united Nigeria if voted into office in 2023, stressing that the document is “the best blueprint or manifesto that will transform Nigeria and redirect the ship of the nation to the path of rectitude, progress, development, and advancement.”

According to the women leader, “Senator Kwankwaso articulated the best programme for Nigerian women which is the reason we support his candidacy having seen what he did in Kano as governor, his unmatched record as Minister of Defense, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, etc. He is a man of the people, an embodiment of patriotism and a leader we can trust.”

She described women as “the pathfinders and the moral compass of

the nation and children are the hope for the future advancement

and sustained prosperity of our country. As such the RMK administration shall undertake a vigorous review of all existing policies on

women, children, and other vulnerable groups to implement programmes and institute projects that target their well-being and social protection. State governments shall be assisted and encouraged to adopt federal models in this respect.

“As contained in our programme on Education and Health,

children’s and women education and health shall be a priority

across Nigeria. Those with special needs shall receive no less attention. Specifically,

we planned to mop up all out-of-school children from the streets of Nigeria in the first four years she concluded.

