NNPP leadership crisis: Stop parading as BoT Chairman, SW Chair tells Aniebonam

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The festering crisis of leadership in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at the weekend took a new twist as the South West Chairman of the party, Prince Ademola Ayoade, called on former National Chairman of the party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam to stop parading himself as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, (BoT) of the party .

The NNPP chieftain while describing the action of Aniebonam as criminal imposition, said the party was yet to appoint its BoT talk less of having a Chairman.

In a statement he issued on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, copies made available to journalists, Ayoade said whoever is parading himself or herself as the Chairman of Board of trustees of New Nigeria People’s Party should stop doing that right now, saying the party is yet to have one.

“Up till today, the party has not officially constituted the party’s Board of Trustees. Therefore, no one can officially parade himself or herself as Chairman/Chairperson of Board of Trustees of our great party.

“We know that the leadership has stipulated the position of a Chairman and Secretary for the board, but to be official, the board has to be formally constituted and members will appoint one of them as the chairman”.

Ayoade said it is surprising that the former National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam is arrogating to himself and has started parading himself as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, while the board is yet to be constituted.

He said: “Furthermore, we are surprised that Dr. Aniebonam had the audacity to write an official letter to the Police claiming to be the founder of the party, when actually there is no office of the founder in the constitution of our party.

“This must be looked into by the party leadership; discipline must be instilled in our party.

“The NNPP is not a church or missionary association or organisation, so the party does not have a spiritual leader, if Dr. Aniebonam wants the title of spiritual leader, he should go and establish a church.

“We are operating through a constitution and our constitution does not have such office as ‘ founder, all members own the party and we have our leaders”.

It would be recalled that the NNPP leaders in South West on Friday cautioned Aniebonam not to dabble into the activities or the happenings in the Ogun State Chapter of the party.

The warning, according to the Southwest leaders, followed Aniebonam’s alleged involvement in the crisis rocking the NNPP in Ogun State, which they said, led to the expulsion of former Chairman of the party, Olaposi Sunday Oginni, by the national leadership of the party.

