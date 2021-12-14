Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPC  urge Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd wishes to express its appreciation to Nigerians for always heeding its advisories not to engage in panic buying of petrol.

 

In a statement made available to daily Champion , The NNPC said ‘’we are once again giving Nigerians strong assurance that we have product sufficiency that will last far beyond the festive period.

 

Indeed, our stock has risen from a reserve of 1.7 billion litres to over two billion litres within the last one month.

 

‘’Thus, we once again urge Nigerians not to engage in panic buying but to fully enjoy the spirit of the festive season as we continue to work tirelessly to ensure sufficient supply of petrol to every part of the country.

 

Once again the NNPC extends sincere appreciations to all Nigerians for your understanding and support. The statement reads

