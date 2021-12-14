Yuletide: United Nigeria declares N20, 750 on some routes

As part of plans to reward loyal customers this yuletide season, United Nigeria Airlines has announced a promotional fare of N20, 750 on some routes.

United Nigeria Airline says the promotional offer begins on December 19 and will last till December 31, 2021.

Routes that will benefit from the offer are Owerri-Lagos, Enugu-Lagos and Asaba-Lagos. Also, Owerri- Abuja, Enugu-Abuja and Asaba-Abuja will share in the promotional offer.

Travellers on these routes are encouraged to take advantage of the offer to enjoy unique flight experiences on United Nigeria.

Meanwhile, air travelers have lamented over the high ticket costs, especially for flights going to the Eastern part of the country. Apparently, most of the country’s local airlines have sold out their tickets due to huge demands. And much like it is the case in Kenya, the high demands have helped to push up airfares.

Take for instance, while a return ticket in October cost an average of $243 (N100, 000), a one way ticket in December now costs about $268 (N110, 000).

It is important to note that asides the Christmas frenzy, another factor that is driving up airfares in Nigeria is insecurity on the highways. In 2021 alone, there have been many incidents of kidnappings along major highways. So, in a bid to avoid that, travelers prefer to fly and this inevitably results in increased demand which invariably cause airfares to rise.