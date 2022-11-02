NNPC, Partners, Resolve Addax Dispute Amicably

The protracted dispute on OMLs 123/124, 126/137, operated by Addax Petroleum Nigeria Limited, has finally been laid to rest, paving the way for much-needed investment and growth of the oil blocks.

The Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for the blocks was initially signed in 1973 between NNPC and Ashland and terminated after 25 years. Subsequently, NNPC signed another PSC with Addax in 1998 on the blocks and operated through Addax Petroleum for another 24yrs.

In 2021, issues around the revocation of the licences were reconsidered and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) advised that the assets be returned to the Concessionaires (NNPC Limited) to ensure clean and amicable exit for Addax.

On 25th January 2022, NNPC Limited commenced formal engagements with Addax and NUPRC; followed by series of meetings to ensure a swift close-out of the exit discussions and formalities. These discussions eventually paved way for the preparation and signing of a Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement (TSEA).

In his remarks at the close-out and signing ceremony, the NNPC GCEO, Mele Kolo Kyari, charged the Transition Management Team to hit the ground running towards restoration and fulfilment of the promise of the Assets. He promised that readjustment will be swift and efficient, in order to extract optimum value from the assets,and to deliver maximum value to shareholders.