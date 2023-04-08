Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPC Ltd Welcomes House of Representatives Investigation into Alleged “Payment to Ghost Consultants”

The NNPC Ltd has received with great relief, the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate allegation of the payment of a huge sum of twenty billion naira to so-called “ghost consultants.”

 

NNPC Ltd had earlier refuted this false and baseless allegation that was first published by an online platform without any iota of evidence.

 

Under the current Board and Management, NNPC Ltd has instituted a culture of transparency that includes making its annual Audited Financial Statements (AFS) public.

 

It is in this light that the NNPC Ltd welcomes the resolution of the House of Representatives to investigate this very outrageous allegation.

 

NNPC Ltd is confident that the outcome of any investigation into the false allegation will vindicate the company, and put an end to all speculations concerning the matter.

 

