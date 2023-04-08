Borno state Government flags off construction of N5.84 billion fly over, Metro city estate in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state Government has flagged off the construction of N5.84 billions Borno Express Fly over Maiduguri to ease tragic congestion in the city, and 16 blocks of 2-story bedroom houses.

The flyover is the second of its kind to be constructed in the city, second to the Customs Flyover, the first flyover in the Northeast.

Flagging off the groundbreaking of the construction at the Borno Express junction flay over, Maiduguri on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, said “This project was aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the city, is part of urban renewal project of my administration”.

He said “It is my singular honor and pleasure to Flag off the construction of the Borno Express junction flyover to reduce traffic in the city. I urge the contractor to discharge their duties according to the specified standard and period of completion “.

Earlier the Borno state Commissioner of Works, Arch Isa Haladu said the Ultramodern Flyover was awarded to the EEC at the cost of N5.84 billion is 600 meters long, and is to be supervised by Sani Mustapha associate ”

“The project is at the entrance of the city and is part of the infrastructural development program of Governor Zulum’s administration, he said.

Also, Governor Zulum has Flagg off the construction of Metro City Housing Estate Maiduguri as part of the urban renewal program of the government.

Flagging off the construction at the Police Parade Ground Maiduguri on Saturday, Zulum said “This project is part of our urban renewal program and is aimed at providing accommodation problems to police officers and staff of the Federal establishments.

He said the houses are to be allocated to the staff of the Federal establishment and will help in reducing the challenges of hissing by staff Federal establishment.