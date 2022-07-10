Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC Ltd. is not recruiting – Management

Energy
By Editor
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

Its management made the declaration in a statement issued in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Garbadeen Muhammad,

Muhammad stated that any information suggesting that NNPC Ltd. was recruiting was false and should be disregarded.

“The general public should please take note that NNPC Ltd. is not recruiting.

“Whenever the company intends to recruit, announcement will be made using our official website – (www.nnpcgroup.com); verified Twitter handle (@nnpcgroup); verified Facebook page (@nnpcgroup) and other credible media channels,’’ he stated.

Continue Reading
Editor 5886 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Seplat, NLNG proffer solutions to Nigeria’s gas crisis

EKEDC restates compliance with corporate governance…

PIA targets attaining 40bb, 220TCF oil, gas reserves – NUPRC

ND Western getting ready to take FID on 10,000bpd refinery…

1 of 186