NNPC Intervention: NUPENG, PTD, NARTO, Others Suspend Action To Go On Strike.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Limited, NNPC, prompt intervention on roads related issues affecting the operations of the unions in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry has led to the suspension of action on the planned strike by the unions.

Consequently, an agreement has been reached with other stakeholders to amicably resolve all pending issues.

A communique was issued after critical stakeholders meeting between the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, NUPENG and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Agency, NMDPRA and NNPC on Thursday February 17, in Abuja said all parties have agreed to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.

The communique signed by NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari, Otunba S. A. Oladiti and Mr. Yusuf Otthman, National Chairman PTD and NARTO President respectively as well as Comrade Williams Akporeha, NUPENG President and Abiodun Adeniji ED F&A, NMDPRA, further agreed that the NNPC should provide updates on the current status of the road construction and rehabilitation projects under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme and assured the stakeholders (NUPENG, NARTO and PTD) that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads will be applied for the intended purpose only.

The meeting agreed that NNPC and all parties should commit to working together in the monitoring of road projects.

The stakeholders requested for completion of the ongoing discussion on the review of the freight rates to cover operational costs and highlighted the precarious situation that truck owners face in light of current economic realities.

Also, the NMDPRA informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to review the rates which include PTD, NARTO and NUPENG in addition to other stakeholders.

In addition, all parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the Government.

The Authority is to advise on a definite close-out date during the week of 21st February 2022 and all agreed to collaborate toward ensuring Nationwide availability of petroleum products