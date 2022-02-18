I’ve reported Oyetola to God for betraying me after my pleadings for two years– Aregbesola

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Minister for Interior, and former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has described the incumbent governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola as a traitor and one bent on quarrelling with him after pleading with him for two years.

Aregbesola maintained that they both served together for eight years but Oyetola, on getting to the office destroyed the legacies they both made, adding that he has reported the governor to God.

He stated this during the rally of his caucus, The Osun Progressives (TOP) of the Osun State All Progressives Congress, APC at Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade federal constituency in Ikire, Osun State to canvass for the votes of party members for former Secretary of the State Government, Moshood Adeoti ahead the party’s primary election on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Aregbesola stated that he supported Oyetola in 2018 but it is unfortunate that he has turned his back at him and become his enemy.

In his words, “Oyetola, since he got to office have been in battle with me. He said that I don’t want him to become a governor but he is already a governor. What else does he want? I campaigned passionately for him under the rain but he is now my enemy.

“I begged him for two years and even sent people to him. He refused. Everything we did together for 8years, he has destroyed.

“When I saw that he is firm on this enmity, I reported him to God. He will not return for second term. This Saturday’s election will determine his fate.”

Commending the works of the TOP caucus, he said, “we are carrying the mandate of this party. We painstakingly upheld this party from 2005. With all these happenings in our party, we reflected and decided to go back to the foundation. We looked at grounded politicians and made them leaders.”

With this, Aregbesola presented Adeoti as his preferred candidate and urged the party members to come out en masse to vote for him.