LASAA launches e-Sticker verifier app for mobile advert registration

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), the agency responsible for the regulation and control of all forms of signs and outdoor advertisement displays in Lagos State, has launched a dedicated e-Sticker Verification Application (app) for mobile avert registration by its clients.

The app which, according to the Agency, is available on Google and IOS store will help clients to authenticate the mobile advert Quick Response (QR) code issued to them by LASAA.

Speaking on the new app during the launch at the Agency’s head office recently, Managing Director of the Agency, Prince Adedamola Docemo explained that the LASAA e-Sticker Verification App is a reliable platform that allows LASAA field officers or law enforcement agencies to verify the authenticity of brand publication on automobiles in Lagos State.

“This innovation from the Lagos Signage Advertising Agency is a user-friendly interface that detects the brand registration information on stickers generated by LASAA to organisations and individuals respectively,” he said.

Docemo added that having registered brand information for automobiles on the LASAA sticker web platform and stickers generated, a field officer only needs to have the LASAA QR Code reader, which will decode the registration information of the branded publication.

Speaking further on the details of the application, LASAA’s Head of Corporate Communication & Strategy, Mr. Temitope Akande noted that information regarding the organisation or individual name, plate number (where applicable), brand type, vehicle type and branding type will be displayed seamlessly to verify the authenticity of the sticker.

“This platform has been developed to ensure branded automobiles have authorised stickers and to eradicate any occurrence of falsified brand information,” Akande said.

To use the application, clients should simply download and install the LASAA e-Sticker Verifier App from the Google store or App store.

Since the new mobile advert e-sticker was first launched and adopted in December 2021, the implication is that all old stickers became invalid, effective 1st of January 2022. The new sticker is aimed at stemming the activities of fraudsters and touts as well as middlemen who try to impersonate the staff of the Agency.