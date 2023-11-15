NME, NIRAM Expo to create deal flow for stakeholders in manufacturing value chain

COMFORT EKELEME

The Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Exhibition (NME Expo) & Nigeria Raw Materials Exposition (NIRAM) has concluded plans to show-case a wealth of investments, trade and partnership opportunities with special spotlight on deal flow that promises to reshape the African manufacturing landscape.

Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir in a statement said the annual event, known for its dedication to advancing manufacturing excellence, will take place at the Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, in Lagos from 21st – 23rd November 2023.

The 7th edition of the Expo will lay emphasis on doing business and growing manufacturing businesses.

Manufacturers, investors, industry leaders and stakeholders from across the continent will converge at this prestigious event to explore and harness the potential of the manufacturing sector.

This year’s edition with the theme ‘Future Manufacturing: Building a Sustainable Roadmap to the Industrialization of Nigeria, emphasis on “Deal Flow” as being the key to Manufacturing and industry growth”, aiming to facilitate meaningful partnerships, investments, trade opportunities and collaborations that drive innovation and growth.

The event will host exclusive sessions where investors can connect with promising manufacturing enterprises looking to expand, innovate, or secure funding; a dedicated platform will enable participants to pre-schedule meetings with potential partners, ensuring valuable face-to-face interactions.

Also, renowned manufacturing experts and leaders of thought will share insights on emerging manufacturing trends, investment strategies and market opportunities.

The statement further noted that the exhibition area will feature a curated selection of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, solutions and investment-ready projects; and participants will engage in high-level networking with industry players, government officials and representatives from international trade missions.

According to the organizers, the NME & NIRAM Expo, 2023 shall be a catalyst to facilitate deal flow which creates a significant opportunity for manufacturing companies to learn, meet new potential clients, engage with one another to find out how to deal with manufacturing challenges and ultimately grow their manufacturing businesses.

In addition, the event further supports the development of Intra-Africa trade with many African countries being represented.

Managing Director, Leoht Africa, Bunmi Aliyu said the potential impact of the event would be felt for many more months after, as manufacturing companies further unpack the leads and contacts they would derive from the event, thus creating potential opportunities for engagements and business interactions.

“Join us at the leading manufacturing, Equipment and Raw Materials exhibition and conference, 2023 and unlock the future of manufacturing! Whether you are an investor, seeking promising ventures, a manufacturer looking to expand your horizons, or an industry professional seeking valuable insights, the NME & NIRAM Expo, 2023 promises to be a fertile ground for deal flow and collaborations,” he said.