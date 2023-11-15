Diri Declares Zero Tolerance On Under Development

By Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has assured Bayelsans on completion of all ongoing projects under his prosperity government.

The governor gave the assurance during the thanksgiving service held in honour of his re-election at the king of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

The miracle Governor, further revealed that his area of concentration during his second term in office, would be to attract foreign investors into Bayelsa State; develop human capital, as well as complete all ongoing projects.

He therefore called on well meaning Bayelsans who have the interest of the state at heart, to support his administration in the drive to woo foreign investors, adding, “government can’t do everything alone”