NLC takes over Labour Party hqters, meets embattled Chairman, Julius Abure People & Power By Editor Last updated Apr 18, 2023 20 Share The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on Monday led other members of the union to the Labour Party National Headquarters. It was gathered that the NLC members alongside the Congress General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, met with the LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure. Continue Reading Julius Aburemeets embattled ChairmanNLC takes over Labour Party hqters 20 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.