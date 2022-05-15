NISS lauds Oyetola on security intervention, socioeconomic development

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun for turning the State to a security asylum and a model of socioeconomic rejuvenation in the country through his social security interventions, genuine and purposeful leadership.

NISS also lauded the state government for the giant strides it has recorded in sustaining the status of Osun as the most peaceful State in the country despite its socioeconomic realities.

The Commandant and the participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 15 of the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, gave the commendations at the weekend in Osogbo.

Specifically, the Commandant, Ayodele Saheed Adeleke, spoke while addressing the people at the get-together dinner organised by the State in their honour.

The participants were in Osun for a one-week study tour as part of the requirements of the Course.

The Participants drawn from different security agencies in the country and beyond had come to Osun on Study Tour with the theme: “Global Climate Challenge: Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolutions in Africa,” as part of the Course requirements.

Speaking at the Dinner, Mr. Adeleke, extolled the state government for its huge investment in the security sector, saying “We have travelled round the entire state and we have seen several things. We must commend you and your team for the giant strides you have made in all sectors.

“Your government has taken security as topmost priority; you have continuously invested in the sector with the resultant effect on the peaceful atmosphere reigning in the nooks and crannies of the State.

“As we all know, security is the bedrock of socioeconomic development.

If there is no security, nothing can be achieved. It gladdens our hearts that your government has done a lot to change the face of Osun and you are still doing all to keep the State.

“Indeed, your record will speak for you. Whether they like it or not, Osun will continue to remain great and peaceful.

“Our presence here has further exposed us to so many good things you have achieved. We have been briefed on your tremendous support for security outfits and personnel and for this singular reason, we are ready to continue to support you in this regard to keep Osun safe.

“In the course of our tour, we were taken to some of the Primary Healthcare Centres revitalised and fully equipped by your administration. I have seen all you have done in the health sector. Even my village was not left out of this benefit.

“Our prayer is for God to continue to guide and protect you as you move the State forward”, he said.

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola thanked the members of the delegation for choosing the State and for taking the trouble to travel down to Osun on the need to proffer solutions to adverse effects of climate change in the country.

Oyetola who seized the opportunity to reel out some of his government’s interventions to ensure favourable climatic and atmospheric conditions in the state said several efforts had been made to keep Osun afloat despite the effects of the global climate change.

Governor Oyetola reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuing to champion the cause of the masses through the provision of quality, responsible and responsive leadership on all fronts.