Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NiMechE in Partnership with Lagos Water Corporation reward Schools , students in Junior & Senior Category on WASH Essay Competition held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...  Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of  Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo; National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; all presenting a cheque of two hundred and fifty thousand (250.000.00) Naira for first position in WASH Essay Competition to Senior Category, Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, to Joseph Esther Chioma. Principal   Mrs. Moritiwon Temitope; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide; former National Chairman NiMechE  Engr. Chief Tunde Zedomi, during  NiMechE in partnership with Lagos Water  Corporation, rewards Schools and students in the Junior & Senior Category on WASH Essay Competition held in Lagos ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
18
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r … Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of  Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo;  winners of WASH Essay Competition;   Junior category Ezeanya Chisom Esther; from Lagos State junior model college  OJo; Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; WASH Essay Competition to Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, Joseph Esther Chioma; each of them received a cheque of two hundred and fifty thousand (250.000.00) Naira for their Schools and Computers for themselves; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide.

L-r…  Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of  Education Lagos State . Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director of Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo;  winners of WASH Essay Competition; Junior category. Ezeanya Chisom Esther; revived a laptop and a plague; teacher  Miss Faluse Olufunmi; from Lagos State Model College Ojo; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide. National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of  Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director of Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo;  winners of WASH Essay Competition Senior Category, Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, to Joseph Esther Chioma, revived a laptop and a plague; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide. Principal   Mrs. Moritiwon Temitope and    National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

From 2nd L-r Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of  Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr Adeyemi Adebayo;  National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; winners of WASH Essay Competition Senior Category, Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, to Joseph Esther Chioma; Principal   Mrs. Moritiwon Temitope; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide, and others During  NiMechE in partnership with Lagos water  Corporation reward Schools and students in Junior & Senior Category on WASH Essay Competition held in Lagos … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 9481 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 1 ,2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 31 ,2023

Peoples dream initiative, organises free books to mark…

Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo celebrates 40th years…

1 of 313