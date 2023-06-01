NiMechE in Partnership with Lagos Water Corporation reward Schools , students in Junior & Senior Category on WASH Essay Competition held in Lagos

L-r … Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo; winners of WASH Essay Competition; Junior category Ezeanya Chisom Esther; from Lagos State junior model college OJo; Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; WASH Essay Competition to Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, Joseph Esther Chioma; each of them received a cheque of two hundred and fifty thousand (250.000.00) Naira for their Schools and Computers for themselves; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide.

L-r… Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of Education Lagos State . Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director of Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo; winners of WASH Essay Competition; Junior category. Ezeanya Chisom Esther; revived a laptop and a plague; teacher Miss Faluse Olufunmi; from Lagos State Model College Ojo; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide. National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director of Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo; winners of WASH Essay Competition Senior Category, Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, to Joseph Esther Chioma, revived a laptop and a plague; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide. Principal Mrs. Moritiwon Temitope and National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

From 2nd L-r Director, Special Duty & Innovation Ministry of Education Lagos State. Mr. Olufemi Asaolu; Director Basic Education Services in the Ministry Mr Adeyemi Adebayo; National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; winners of WASH Essay Competition Senior Category, Keke Senior High School Ifako Ijaiye, to Joseph Esther Chioma; Principal Mrs. Moritiwon Temitope; representative of (MD Lagos water Corporation ) the Sponsors; Engr Agiri, Mustapha Olajide, and others During NiMechE in partnership with Lagos water Corporation reward Schools and students in Junior & Senior Category on WASH Essay Competition held in Lagos … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng