NIMASA emerges best federal MDA in digital transformation

THE Presidency through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, has declared the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA as the best Federal Government Agency in Digital Transformation.

The Director General, BPSR who conveyed the Presidential award to NIMASA Management, also announced that the DG/CEO NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR has been nominated to receive the distinguished GovTech Trailblazers award for providing exemplary leadership.

The BPSR also announced that the awards were as a result of a nationwide nomination and online voting process initiated by the Bureau, as well as a detailed analysis of performance of all government MDAs at the national level.

The award presentation is scheduled to take place in the nation’s federal capital in October this year.

NIMASA Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR, expressed pleasure and assured of the Agency’s commitment to full operational digitalization.

“This award is a pleasant surprise. We weren’t expecting it. We were just doing our job . This award will spur us to accelerate our quest to fully digitalize all NIMASA operations.”

Public sector reform consists of deliberate changes to the structures and processes of public sector organizations with the objective of getting them to run better.