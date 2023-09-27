World Tourism Day: Governor Kefas places more priority on tourism sector

— urge people to engage themselves in trees planting for economic growth

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Governor Kefas Agbu has pledged his administration’s priority on the Tourism development of the state and engage in massive tree planting to preserve the ecosystem.

He stated this in Gembu, headquarters of Sardauna local governments, during the 2023 World Tourism Day celebration.

“Tourism in Taraba state has not received the intention it needed through out the years, this administration will create jobs, and boost the state internal generalize revenue.

The Governor represented by his Deputy Alhaji Aminu Alkali, said that government is taking the lead in creating enabling the enabling environment to attract critical funding in sectors that offers employment opportunities.

“We will take advantage of the enormous tourist potential using the machinaries of public private partnerships and developing partners to drive the sector.

“To sustain our tourist attraction, I implore the task force to put and end to illegal mining and deforestation. We’ve also made a move in a massive trees planting efforts , we’re waiting on the full delivery of seedlings to be planted and restored our wood’s plant.

According to him, the government will promote and protect the unique cultural heritage that was handed over to us by our ancestors

In his remarks, the Taraba State Commissioner for Heritage and Ecotourism Rev. Joseph Nagombe urged local and international tourists to visit the state known as “Nature’s gift to the Nation”, adding that Taraba is endowed with numerous natural tourist attractions.

The Commissioner said that the state government would not hesitate to provide the enabling environment for investments to thrive within the state.

He added that Taraba is endowed with historical and tourist sites and can boost the nation’s economy if fully harness.

“Taraba State is blessed with fascinating tourism sites like the Mambilla Plateau with an average elevation of about 1,600 metres above sea level, making it the highest Plateau in Nigeria.

The Plateau covers an area of over 9,389 square kilometres, it is a tourist delight.

The Gashaka Gumti National Park is Nigeria’s largest national park with a total landmass of about 6,402 km, endowed with both fauna and floral.

The occasion which mark the 46th tourism day, saw in the attendance, UN, deligation, delegation from Trinidad and Tobago, the Taraba SGS, members Taraba assembly Commissioners, Traditional rulers and various stakeholders.