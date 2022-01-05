Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

Night of Tributes for late Charity Maduka (JAN 1958-N0V 2021) wife of Chairman Coscharis Group .Dr Cosmas Maduka held in Lagos

L-r ...Husband of the Late Charity ,Founder and Chairman Coscharis Group Dr Cosmas Maduka .CON; His Children Jonathan Maduka and  Daughter in law Adanna Maduka , during the Night Of Tribute their late mother  Charirty Maduka held at Queens Park Water Corporation Victoria Island Lagos...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
0 8

L-r…Jonathan Maduka, Adanna Maduka ,Peter Maduka, Charity Maduka- Macfoy , son Inlaw Tochukwu Macfoy and all  children of Maduka.

L-r …Mrs. Ngozi Anyaegbu, her husband Founder Chisco Group of Companies Dr Chidi Anyaegbu , Husband of the Late Charity ,Founder and Chairman Coscharis Group Dr Cosmas Maduka .Chairman Orange drugs Limited Chief (sir) Anthony Ezenna, his wife Mrs Elizabeth, Former Chairman Police Equipment foundation  and Chief Kenny Martins With Dame Tito Obaigbo.

L-r … Group Executive Director of Dozzy Group ,Lady Ada Chukwudozie , with Group Managing Director and Editor –in –Chief of Champion Newspapers Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa.

L-r…Founder Chisco Group of Companies  Dr Chidi Anyaegbu ,  Chairman /CEO Brittana-U  Catherine Uju Ifejika ,her Husband Mr Ifejika.

Former Governor Of Anambra State Mr Peter Obi , his wife Margaret .

L-r… President of Christ Life Ministries Pastor Olubi Johnson,  Husband of the Late Charity ,Founder and Chairman Coscharis Group Dr Cosmas Maduka  and Dr Sarah Johnson.

L-r …Chairman Orange drugs Limited Chief (sir) Anthony Ezenna,  his wife  Mrs Elizabeth,   Former Chairman Police Equipment foundation ,Chief Kenny Martins  With Dame Tito Obaigbo.

L-r …Nigerian Business woman and Fashion enthusiast Hajia Bola Shagaya, with  Nigerian Pharmacist Philanthropist and entrepreneur ,Dr Stella Okoli .

L-r…Special Adviser For Drainages and Water Resources Lagos State Government Engr Joe Igbokwe,  Mr. Mezuo Nwuneli his wife  Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli.

L-r…Mrs. Ngozi Anifowoshe her husband Toyin  .

L-r…Timothy Maduka, Daughter in-Law Temitope Maduka, Cosmas Maduka (junior)  Mrs Ngozi Ozobialu , during the Night Of Tribute their late mother  Charity Maduka held at Queens Park Water Corporation Victoria Island Lagos. 3/1/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

