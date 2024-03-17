Nigeria’s tourism sector gets capacity to earn largest foreign exchange investment- Wike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Ministers of the Federal Capital Tertiary, Barr.Nyesom Wike has hinted that the tourism sector has capacity to earn the country largest foreign exchange investment, saying that the administration of President Tinubu has set tourism a priority and charged private sector to look into the sector.

Wike, who dropped this hint on Friday, in Abuja during the commissioning of a private recreational centre,promised good incentives to any individuals and organization local and international investors who takes advantage of the large tourism situated in Abuja

The Minister lamented the poorly tapped potentials in tourism sectors in Nigeria, saying, Yaba fishing festival, Ushafa pottery center, millennium towers among others recreational centre are good tourists potentials of the federal capital territory.

He said commissioning of the Water Park recreational centre is a testament of vibrancy of Abuja as the nations capital city tourism sector,added that, more of such investments will help correct forex exchange capital flight.

Wike called on residents to also patronize businesses present in Abuja with a warning that all business owners not to lower standards.

Earlier, the Chairperson, Nadeem Group, Nadia Nadeem, said the landscaping philosophy of the Waterpark was a key pillar in its design, to offer open views and showcase the unique beauty of the Abuja city.

She stated that Over the last decade, Nadeem Group has followed the vision and drive of its founder, Engr. Said Khalaf towards groundbreaking quality and vision driven design brought to bear today in the Sunrise Water Park.

“In fact, it is one of the rare water parks in the world that is built on a hill and that offers spectacular views of the city.

“The architectural design displayed in the many attractions and restaurants at the Waterpark creates an unforgettable experience of vibrant fun and recreation for family members of all ages”, she said.