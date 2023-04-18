Nigeria’s No. 1 Marketing and Media Hackathon, MARKHACK 2.0 Calls for Entries

….. Restates Commitment to Developing Marketing and Media Industries

In its unwavering drive to support the growth and development of marketing and media industries, and inspire the next generation of marketing and media professionals in Nigeria, GDM Group, in partnership with Eko Innovation Centre has flagged off MarkHack 2.0, with the theme ‘Unlocking The Power Of The Creative Economy’.

MarkHack is Nigeria’s first-ever marketing and media hackathon, and the second edition MarkHack 2.0 will bring together the brightest minds in the creative industry to develop innovative solutions to real-time marketing and media challenges.

Victor Afolabi, CEO and Founder of GDM Group and Eko Innovation Centre and Curator, Art of Technology Lagos restated his commitment to the growth and development of media and marketing industries in Nigeria. According to him, “Marketing is the most effective engine of economic development as it can rapidly develop entrepreneurs and significantly transform the media and marketing industries in Nigeria”.

He further stated that MarkHack was conceptualized to make a difference with the goal of bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, marketing professionals, disruptors and corporate bodies to create solutions to real-life marketing challenges in an intense period of 3 months, using creativity, technology, mentoring, resulting in prototypes, fresh new concepts, and innovative usages of tech for marketing and media.”

Nigeria’s creative industry is the country’s second-largest employer and has the potential to produce 2.7 million jobs by 2025 with a major contribution from Entertainment, and Media (The lifeblood of Marketing). With this rise of digital media, social platforms, and the increasing use of technology, the creative industries stand among the most dynamic sectors in the world economy providing new opportunities for developing countries Like Nigeria to leapfrog into emerging high-growth areas of the world economy.

Markhack 2.0. will run for 3 months and it features a launch event, pitch sessions, workshops, masterclasses, and mentorship sessions to help participants develop their skills and provide them with the resources they need to turn their ideas into market-ready products. Finalists will have a chance to join an accelerator program with up to $10,000 equity investment and a chance to be mentored by industry experts for 3 months.

Applications are open for innovations in immersive experiences, content marketing, and robo-marketing. With the support of industry experts, investors, and potential partners, participants can turn their ideas into market-ready products and make a real impact on the industry.