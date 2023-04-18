NOA, NERC set to address electricity consumers’ complaints

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) are planning a town hall meeting targeted at addressing electricity customers’ complaints in Jos, an official has said.

Mrs Keneng Pam-Hworo, the NOA’s Plateau Coordinator, announced this on Monday in Jos in a motorcade sensitisation held in various parts of Jos-Bukuru metropolis to create awareness on the proposed town hall meeting for that purpose

According to her, the customer complaints resolution meeting will enlighten customers on their rights and obligations as electricity consumers and also resolve their complaints as regards electricity.

“The town hall meeting, which will begin from April 18 to April 20 is dedicated to the prompt resolution of customers’ complaints.

“I call on the public, especially those seeking redress, to make themselves available for the meeting,” Pam-Hworo said.

Mr Andzenge Nguuma, the NERC Forum Secretary, Jos office, noted that the town hall meeting would enable officers to tackle customers’ complaints on the spot.

He said that certain complaints that had to do with transformers, metering and billings resolution would begin at the town hall meeting and be concluded.

The awareness campaign was held at Terminus Market, Tudun Wada, Old Bukuru Park, Chobe Market and Gyel Market.