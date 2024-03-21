Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch, Sports , health Talk day held in Lagos

L-r …Treasurer, The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Lagos State, Engr. John Oladunni; Guest speaker, Chairman Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, Dr. Benjamin O. Olowojebutu and Chairman (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun, checking his blood pressure.

L-r…Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun; with his deputy Vice Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr Nimot Muili; during the table tennis Competition.

Cross section of members at chess game.

Members of (NSE) Ikeja during the game.

4th right… Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun; his deputy Vice Chairman, (NSE) Ikeja Branch Engr. Nimot Muili and other Members.

Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun (middle) with Other Members, during the Health Talk day/ Featuring, Aerobic Sessions. Health; Doctor Health Games Competition, etc organised by (NSE) Ikeja branch in Lagos on 16/3/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng