Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch, Sports , health Talk day held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
From left... Treasurer, The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Lagos State, Engr. John Oladunni; Member, Planning Committee, Engr. Funke Oluwasolu; Guest speaker, Chairman Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, Dr. Benjamin O. Olowojebutu; Mrs. Awoyinfa Abimbola; Chairman  (NSE), Ikeja Branch,  Engr. Femi John Adedotun; Chairman, Membership and  Welfare Committee, Engr. Adeagbo Christiana, during the Health Talk day/Health Checks for their member organised by (NSE) Ikeja branch in Lagos on 16/3/2024.   
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …Treasurer, The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch Lagos State, Engr. John Oladunni; Guest speaker, Chairman Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, Dr. Benjamin O. Olowojebutu and  Chairman  (NSE), Ikeja Branch,  Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE), Ikeja Branch,  Engr. Femi John Adedotun, checking his blood pressure.

L-r…Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE), Ikeja Branch,  Engr. Femi John Adedotun; with his deputy Vice Chairman,  (NSE) Ikeja Branch   Engr Nimot Muili; during the table tennis Competition.

Cross section of members at chess game.

Members of (NSE) Ikeja during the game.

4th right… Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE), Ikeja Branch,  Engr. Femi John Adedotun;  his deputy Vice Chairman,  (NSE) Ikeja Branch  Engr. Nimot Muili and other Members.

Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, Engr. Femi John Adedotun (middle) with Other Members, during the Health Talk day/ Featuring, Aerobic Sessions. Health; Doctor Health Games Competition, etc organised by (NSE) Ikeja branch in Lagos on 16/3/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10850 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 22, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 21, 2024

Inauguration ceremony of Value4Dairy Project in Three Dairy…

Sanwo-Olu, Anyaoku, Tamabuwal, Adebanjo, others at Prof.…

1 of 436