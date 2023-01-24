Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian NewsDirect ,12th Award of Excellence / Man of the Year Awards held at Federal Palace hotel in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ...Commissioner for Information and Strategy-designate in Ogun state, Abdulwaheed Odusile; former Governor of Ogun state Chief Olusegun Osoba received Hero of Democracy award; Publisher of Nigeria NewsDirect Prince (Dr) Samuel  Ibiyemi; his wife former  Chief Press Secretary  Osun State  Mr. Ismail Onipiadan, during. Nigerian NewsDirect 12th Award of Excellence / Man of the Year Awards held at Federal Palace hotel in Lagos... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Commissioner for Information and Strategy-designate in Ogun state, Abdulwaheed Odusile; former Governor of Ogun State Chief Olusegun Osoba; Man of the Year Mr . Tony Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings and UBA Plc represented by Head, Media and External Relations, United Bank for Africa Plc, Ramon  Nasir; Publisher of Nigeria NewsDirect Prince (Dr) Samuel  Ibiyemi.

L-r…, Immediate past Osun Governor Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Hero of Democracy good Governor Award, Represented by his CPS Chief Press Secretary  Mr. Ismail Onipiadan received from Publisher of Nigeria NewsDirect Price (Dr) Samuel  Ibiyemi.

L-r… Chief Sales/Marketing officer Galaxy Backbone  Limited, Aliyu Musa. Wife of the Publisher Nigerian NewsDirect   Mrs. Annette Ibiyeme;  Senior Special Assistant Media and Spokesperson to the Honorable Minister of Communications &Digital Economy M.rs Uwa Suleman; presenting g award to representative of MD/CO, Galaxy Backbone Limited, Chief Information Security & Business Continuity Officer Dr. Nasir Shinkafi; Publisher of Nigeria NewsDirect Prince (Dr) Samuel  Ibiyemi.

L-r …Executive Chairman Benue state Internal Revenue Service, Chief (Mrs) Mimi Adzape;  Prof . Ishaku Prince Abner; Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim from Minister of Petroleum.

L-r …Wife of the Publisher Nigerian NewsDirect   Mrs. Annette Ibiyeme; from Ministry of Petroleum, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim.; Presenting award of Exemplary Leadership in Public Service to a representative of  Executive Vice Chairman Communications  Commission  Mr. Ruben Muoka; Publisher of Nigeria NewsDirect Price (Dr) Samuel  Ibiyemi watch during the  Nigerian NewsDirect 12th Award of Excellence / Man of the Year Awards held at Federal Palace hotel in Lagos… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8701 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 24, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 23, 2023

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in consultative…

53rd Special Convocation Ceremonies of (UNILAG) held in…

1 of 265