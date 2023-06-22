Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter, Business Luncheon held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r ... Chairman, The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE).   Engr  Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu ; Guest Speaker MD/CEO .FOKS JV  Nigeria Limited.Engr Anslem Olawoye; relieved award from National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun;  Chairman Planning Committee Engr Charles  Akintayo Akintola, during  Business Luncheon on ‘LPG  Investment in Nigeria with Focus on Refilling  Plant’ organised by (NIMechE) Lagos Chapter on 21/6/2023.
L-r… National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman, Chapter Director  Lagos Women in Energy Oil and Gas  (WEOG)  Mrs. Joan Faluyi; received an award from  The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE).   Engr  Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu ; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Charles  Akintayo Akintola.

L-r …Chairman, The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE). Engr  Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu; Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Ganiyu Owolabi; (NSE) received an award from the National Chairman of, the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… John Olagoke from FOKS JV  Nigeria Limited; Chapter Director  Lagos Women in Energy Oil and Gas  (WEOG)  Mrs. Joan Faluyi; Guest Speaker MD/CEO.FOKS JV  Nigeria Limited. Engr Anslem Olawoy; relieved award from National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE).  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman , The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE).  Engr  Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu; former National Chairman (NiMechE) Engr Akintunde Zedomi.

Cross Section of the guest.

L-r… Chairman, The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE).  Engr  Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu; representative of Managing Director Lagos Water Corporation  Engr  Agiri  Mustapha received an award from the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Charles  Akintayo Akintola.

Cross section of the  Newly Inducted members taking their Oath, during  Business Luncheon on ‘LPG  Investment in Nigeria with Focus on Refilling  Plant’  organised by (NIMechE) Lagos Chapter on 21/6/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

1 of 321