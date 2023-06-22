Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter, Business Luncheon held in Lagos

L-r… National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman, Chapter Director Lagos Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG) Mrs. Joan Faluyi; received an award from The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE). Engr Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu ; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola.

L-r …Chairman, The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE). Engr Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu; Fellow Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Ganiyu Owolabi; (NSE) received an award from the National Chairman of, the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

L-r… John Olagoke from FOKS JV Nigeria Limited; Chapter Director Lagos Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG) Mrs. Joan Faluyi; Guest Speaker MD/CEO.FOKS JV Nigeria Limited. Engr Anslem Olawoy; relieved award from National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman , The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE). Engr Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu; former National Chairman (NiMechE) Engr Akintunde Zedomi.

Cross Section of the guest.

L-r… Chairman, The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter (NIMechE). Engr Abdul-Ganiyu Tiamiyu; representative of Managing Director Lagos Water Corporation Engr Agiri Mustapha received an award from the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Chairman Planning Committee Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola.

Cross section of the Newly Inducted members taking their Oath, during Business Luncheon on ‘LPG Investment in Nigeria with Focus on Refilling Plant’ organised by (NIMechE) Lagos Chapter on 21/6/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

