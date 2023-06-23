Fashola, Fayemi, others receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Lagos State University (LASU)

Immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN (2nd right); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (2nd left); Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello (right) and Chairman, Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni (left) during the Conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree on the former Minister and others as part of the University’s 26th Convocation and 40th Anniversary Ceremonies at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU, Ojo on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

For a better society