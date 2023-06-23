Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fashola, Fayemi, others receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees of Lagos State University (LASU)

Photo Gallery
By BISIRIYU
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN (2nd right); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (2nd left); Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello (right) and Chairman, Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni (left) during the Conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degree on the former Minister and others as part of the University’s 26th Convocation and 40th Anniversary Ceremonies at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU, Ojo on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1188 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 23 ,2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 22 ,2023

Traditional Marriage Between, Oreva Bryan Amata, Chidinma…

1 of 321