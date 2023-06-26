Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers , Conferment Ceremony in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE). Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun;  Former Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch. Engr Charles Akintayo Akintola., presenting the award to the guest speaker, Chairman/CEO.Ove Arup & Partners Nigeria Limited,Engr  kunle Adebajo; his wife. Dr. Sylvia Adebajo; Board Chairman (NiMechE)  Fellows Engr. Prof Oluwatoyin Ashiru.

L-r …National  Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE) Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Board Chairman (NiMechE)  Fellows Engr. Prof Oluwatoyin Ashiru; presenting fellow Conferment to  Engr. Jenty  Fasat Adesola, her husband Mr. Olumuyiwa  Jenty.

L-r… Fellow (NiMechE) Engr Adebimpe Amigun; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter  Engr Monsurah  Alagbe; Deputy Chairman. (APWEN) Engr Atinuke Owolabi;  Fellow (NiMechE) Engr. Jenty  faosat Adesola.

L-r… National  Chairman, Nigerian  Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NiMechE) Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; Board Chairman (NiMechE)   Fellows  Engr. Prof Oluwatoyin Ashiru; presenting fellow Conferment to   Engr Augustine Iwuoha.

L-r …Engr Muritala Busari;  Engr Diepriye Anabraba; Engr iyiola Olaoye; Engr Olasunkanmi Ojoworo, all new fellows of (NiMechE).

New fellow of (NiMechE) pose with friends, during the   Fellowship Conferment ceremony, on recent Collapses and failures; time to also look inwards” held in Lagos on 24/3/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

 

Continue Reading
Peter 9595 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 26 ,2023

Governor of Anambra State Prof. Charles Soludo, meets Ndi…

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja branch, Closing…

Fashola, Fayemi, others receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees…

1 of 322