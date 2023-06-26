Flood kills one as Community seeks government’s assistance

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A middle-aged man, Glory Jato, at the weekend lost his life at Bethel Estate, a community in Oba Ile, Akure lost his life to flood as the menace continued to ravage more communities in Akure.

According to the landlord association the man, who was said to be a Federal Government worker, was said to be coming from work when he was swept away by flood on Friday.

The Assistant Secretary of Landlord Association of Bethel Estate, Oba Ile, Pastor Gbenga Ojuloge, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Akure confirmed the in incident.

Ojuloge said the community needed government intervention to help dredge the water to prevent future occurrence.

Several communities suffered from severe flooding on Saturday as many access roads were cut off due to rainfall that started on Friday and lasted more than 24 hours.

He said that the community all the efforts made by the community to ensure that the flood was kept at bay every year always remained futile.

“We are using this opportunity to draw attention of both the Federal Government and State Government and the local government to what is actually going on here in our community.

“This is the main access to the community, the flood is already taking what we have used our years of our lives to construct.

“Everything you can see on the bridge is actually the effort of the landlords of the community, we discovered that the flood will just come and push everything away, so we are calling in the government to come to our aid.

“On Friday we lost a soul here and that is why we are calling and we want everyone to know that this is the main access to all the flood coming from Ijapo, Alagbaka, oja oba, so immediately there is rain, no access to our roads again,” he said.

Also Speaking, one of the landlords, Mr Olusola Osupala said once it rained, access to the estate was always cut off.

Osupala said the community had requested and written to several intervention agencies to help save the situation, but to no avail.

“Over the community effort up to our light, we contributed, we bought transformer, season out of season.

“In years, we have been suffering flood in this community and all what you can see in this estate is cfact, couple of days ago, someone died on this bridge because of flood, he was drowned, we don’t have access to the bridge, we don’t have access to our home once it rained. We can no longer continue like this, we need government to dredge this river for us,” he said.

Another landlady in the community, Mrs. Oluwtosin Ibitoye said the death of the young man was painful as he was part of the rescue party to save the life of the young man.

Ibitoye said once it rained the road would be cut off and residents and children would not be able to go to work and school respectively.

“This road is a major road to all the community and we appeal to the state government to come to our rescue, we do lose lives during the raining season.

“We have a situation that we do lose people when it rains, on Friday, we lost a young married man to this flood, which is so painful so we appeal to the state government we appeal to Akeredolu to come to our rescue,” she said.

